Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Driver doing ‘burnouts’ busted with 11 lbs. of cocaine in Garden Grove
Police in Garden Grove located and recovered more than 11 pounds of cocaine Sunday evening after they stopped a truck for driving recklessly and doing “burnouts.” The Garden Grove Police Department shared details of the drug bust on social media and said the traffic stop was made just after 10:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue. Officers […]
Man Charged with Fatal Stabbing in Buena Park
A 34-year-old man was charged today with fatally stabbing another man in Buena Park.
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said.
Man seen hitting dog identified by Anaheim police; no arrest at this time
A man captured on home security video hitting and kicking a dog in the hallway of an Anaheim apartment complex has been identified by police but has not been arrested. The Anaheim Police Department said the man is being investigated for animal cruelty and has been questioned in the case, but no formal charges have […]
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana.
Man shot, killed in Bell Gardens
Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in Bell Gardens early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street around 1:10 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the area. Deputies located a man down in the area suffering from a gunshot […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Driving Under The Influence Takes Over Half Of Weekend Arrests
Driving under the influence once again tops weekend arrests with a 55 percent arrest rate. From Friday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 18, 20 people were arrested by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol Newhall Area Office, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Inglewood Man Convicted of Murdering Woman in Pomona
An Inglewood man was convicted today of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago.
Man killed by LAPD officers while wielding airsoft gun identified by coroner
A man who was shot and killed by Los Angeles Police Department officers while he was apparently armed with a replica assault-style rifle has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Luis Herrera, a 19-year-old Los Angeles resident, was shot and killed by police officers Saturday afternoon in the yard of a home […]
Authorities ID man killed in officer involved shooting in Inglewood
LOS ANGELES – The Angeles County coroner’s office Sunday released the name of a motorcyclist who died in an officer involved shooting in the city of Inglewood Sept. 16. The victim was identified as Alexis Pulido, 22. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and...
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD arrested a hit and run driver who is also facing a felony DUI charge
On Sunday, September 18th, 2022, at approximately 4:58 PM, the Santa Ana Police Department received several calls of a vehicle that collided into a pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in the area of 1500 South Fairview Street. After the collision, the vehicle fled the scene. Officers responded to the...
Spike Strip Terminates Pursuit of Suspected Female DUI Driver
Florence, Los Angeles, CA: A spike strip was successfully deployed to terminate a pursuit in the Florence community of South Los Angeles early Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022. California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a suspected DUI driver around 2:15 a.m. in the South Los Angeles area. The female...
1 killed, 1 critical following shooting at Lancaster bar
A man was killed and another is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times at a bar in Lancaster early Sunday morning. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the business on the 42500 block of 10th Street West in Lancaster around 1:45 a.m. Deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot […]
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Missing Man's Remains Found in Makeshift Tomb on Property
Eight years ago, Eric Mercado suddenly disappeared. Since then, his family members have been desperately trying to find him. But within the past few weeks, police investigators got a major break in the case. They found Mercado’s remains in what they describe as a makeshift tomb at his girlfriend’s San...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot during South LA street takeover
LOS ANGELES – A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Compton shooting leaves one dead
COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot to death in Compton, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Deputies responding to the call of...
