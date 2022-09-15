ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

linknky.com

A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer

DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati awards $7 million to 9 affordable housing projects

CINCINNATI — Project managers from building companies across the city stood beside Mayor After Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long and council member Reggie Harris on Monday as the city awarded $7.1 million from its Notice of Funding Availability program. The nine projects earning the funding dollars will create a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Wilkin honors Clinton Co. man

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) presented Robert Elroy Grim with a letter of commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. This recognition is for Grim’s induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. “It was an absolute privilege to meet Mr. Grim and recognize him for his many...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Alexandria welcomes new city clerk

Alexandria officially swore in longtime city employee Stephanie Tarter as city clerk at Thursday’s city council meeting. Tarter currently works as the assistant city clerk and will assume her new duties on October 1. “I have no doubt that Stephanie’s going to do a wonderful job,” said councilwoman Susan...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

NKY’s four Indian restaurants serve up food and culture

India produces around 75% of the world’s spices and was the first country in the world to refine and consume sugar. So even if you have never eaten Indian food, odds are that you have tasted Indian seasoning. Though Northern Kentucky and India are separated by more than 8,000...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Oakley townhome development lands key approval

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A major townhome project in Oakley took a step forward Friday morning after Cincinnati's City Planning Commission approved a zoning change at the site. City Planning Commission approved a zoning change for Cristo Homes, one of the region's largest homebuilders, to construct its Arcadia townhomes...
CINCINNATI, OH
cincymusic.com

Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th

There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool

An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
VILLA HILLS, KY

