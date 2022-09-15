Read full article on original website
linknky.com
A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
linknky.com
Boone County town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse, scams
The Boone County Elder Abuse Prevention Task Force will be hosting a town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse and scams, as well as strategies to avoid becoming a victim of these threats. It will be held on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boone County...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati awards $7 million to 9 affordable housing projects
CINCINNATI — Project managers from building companies across the city stood beside Mayor After Pureval, City Manager Sheryl Long and council member Reggie Harris on Monday as the city awarded $7.1 million from its Notice of Funding Availability program. The nine projects earning the funding dollars will create a...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Fox 19
Unknown group washes chalk off sidewalk from abortion rights event, ‘Chalk for Choice’
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Ohio Pro-Choice Movement hosted a chalk message event outside of the Clermont County board of elections and Republican Party building on Saturday afternoon. People of all ages attended the event, known as “Chalk for Choice,” writing...
Times Gazette
Wilkin honors Clinton Co. man
State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) presented Robert Elroy Grim with a letter of commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. This recognition is for Grim’s induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. “It was an absolute privilege to meet Mr. Grim and recognize him for his many...
dayton.com
Closing of Middletown brewery at end of month ‘leaves an empty, gut punch feeling’
Rolling Mill Brewing Co. opened on First Avenue five years ago. The long-term impact of COVID-19 and rising prices of products claimed the life of another Butler County business. Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the...
WKRC
Cast of 'Hamilton' leads World's Largest Chicken Dance at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It wouldn't be an Oktoberfest Zinzinnati without the World's Largest Chicken Dance. This year the cast of "Hamilton" served as grand marshals. People lined up to join in on the Cincinnati tradition. Oktoberfest continues Sunday until 9 p.m.
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
spectrumnews1.com
Hamilton County offers free tampons in bathrooms to help address 'period poverty'
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has installed more than 70 no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms at county-owned buildings as a “small but meaningful step” toward addressing systemic gender inequalities, according to Commissioner Denise Driehaus. What You Need To Know. Hamilton County installed 74 no-cost period product...
linknky.com
Alexandria welcomes new city clerk
Alexandria officially swore in longtime city employee Stephanie Tarter as city clerk at Thursday’s city council meeting. Tarter currently works as the assistant city clerk and will assume her new duties on October 1. “I have no doubt that Stephanie’s going to do a wonderful job,” said councilwoman Susan...
linknky.com
NKY’s four Indian restaurants serve up food and culture
India produces around 75% of the world’s spices and was the first country in the world to refine and consume sugar. So even if you have never eaten Indian food, odds are that you have tasted Indian seasoning. Though Northern Kentucky and India are separated by more than 8,000...
WKRC
Oakley townhome development lands key approval
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A major townhome project in Oakley took a step forward Friday morning after Cincinnati's City Planning Commission approved a zoning change at the site. City Planning Commission approved a zoning change for Cristo Homes, one of the region's largest homebuilders, to construct its Arcadia townhomes...
A greener, cleaner county requires more rules to regulate trash
Rumpke is using it's might to stop the passage of rules to regulate landfills by making large donations to politicians and suing the county.Change.org, Ditch the Dump, Petition to stop expansion on Bond Road. https://www.change.org/p/rumpke.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: September 19th - September 25th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Memorial Hall. 8pm. Tue 20. Peach Pit.
WKRC
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Cincinnati Public Schools isn't meeting state education expectations
These report cards are broken down into categories and then given a star rating. Three stars or higher means districts are meeting the state’s expectations.
Fox 19
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20. Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show. At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and...
The River: The MARJESS was a 38-foot wooden paddlewheel houseboat, a place of happy memories
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders shares the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. This column first appeared in December, 2017.) Special to NKyTribune. Paddlewheel houseboats, extinct in the Cincinnati harbor on the...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
