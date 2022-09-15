ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorville, IL

Man accused of child pornography possession

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man was arrested on Wednesday by state troopers who said he was in possession of child pornography.

Officials said that in August, agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation became involved in an investigation into Todd E. Daugherty on the belief he was in possession of child porn. The investigation eventually led to a single charge of possession of child pornography (a Class 2 felony) being filed against Daugherty by the Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant being issued.

Local, state and federal law enforcement located Daugherty at his home and was placed under arrest. He is being held at the Christian County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Officials said any anonymous tips about child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line .

