Energy Industry

BBC

Man charged over Queen coffin incident

A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform

Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
U.K.
BBC

Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession

A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.
BBC

The Queen's funeral in pictures

Queen Elizabeth's coffin has been lowered into the royal vault in St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, following a committal service.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Joe Biden arrives in London for Queen's funeral

US President Joe Biden has arrived in London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. Mr Biden is among some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries coming to London for a gathering of world leaders not seen for decades. The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and...
WORLD
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip 'reunited' sketch goes viral

A poignant sketch tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh has become an online hit, leaving its artist "shocked" by the reaction. The artwork, which shows the royal couple reunited, was posted on social media by Kerri Cunningham before she put her children to bed. By the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state

People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
U.K.
BBC

Ukraine's first lady says Queen shared Ukraine's values

Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska has said Queen Elizabeth II "shared the values Ukraine stands for today". After an audience with the Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Ms Zelenska said the late Queen had "repeatedly" said words of support for Ukraine - which is fighting a war with Russia.
POLITICS
BBC

Nation pays final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The nation has paid a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, with a state funeral and military procession. World leaders and foreign royalty joined King Charles III and the Royal Family in the congregation at the Westminster Abbey funeral. Hundreds of thousands of people watched as the Queen's coffin was...
U.K.
BBC

Merthyr Tydfil teenager invited to attend the Queen's funeral

Like the rest of the world's teens, Andrew Millar is used to homework and hanging out with his mates. But on Monday the 16-year-old will be spending the day with kings, queens, presidents and prime ministers. The schoolboy from Merthyr Tydfil is one of the only people invited to represent...
U.K.
BBC

Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue

A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Queen's ‘unstinting service' praised in Windsor

Tributes have been paid to the Queen's "unstinting service" at a ceremony held in St George's Chapel, Windsor, where she will be laid to rest. The ceremony, led by the Dean of Windsor, was attended by 800 people, including royalty and staff. The Queen was buried alongside her husband the...
U.K.
BBC

Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder

Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

King Charles and Prince William meet people in lying-in-state queue

King Charles and the Prince of Wales have made a surprise appearance to meet people queuing to see the Queen lying in state. They thanked those who had been waiting through the night, with Prince William telling a child: "You're over halfway." He also said how much it meant to...
U.K.
BBC

Off-gridders take energy needs into their own hands

In a world where energy supplies can seem increasingly at risk, one couple living in the mountains of British Columbia, Canada, have taken matters into their own hands. Katie Erickson and Greg Mooney are building their dream home - and it's off-grid. Their goal is to be as self-sufficient as...
