West Odessa, TX

Street racer sentenced to 20 years after Texas crash that killed 4

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Valenzuela, then 17, was arrested following a multiple vehicle crash in West Odessa on October 1, 2018; the crash occurred on W. 16th St and FM 1936.

Investigators said Valenzuela and another driver, 22-year-old Christian Flores, of El Paso, were drag racing at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour when they hit a dip in the road- both cars lost control. Flores’ car went airborne and then veered into oncoming traffic where his car collided with a vehicle driven by Araceli Gabaldon, 47.

Gabaldon and two of her children were killed. A third child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries- he spent more than a month in the hospital. Flores also died at the scene.

