ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Joey Olsen, Lakeridge 4-star WR/TE, commits to USC Trojans over Oregon, others

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wm6DT_0hx3d4yd00

The top prospect in the state of Oregon in the class of 2024 is off the board.

And he's headed to Los Angeles.

Lakeridge High School wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen, the nation's No. 190 overall recruit and No. 10 tight end, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound pass-catcher chose USC over offers from Louisville, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and others:

Olsen first caught the eye of the recruiting world when he earned first-team all-league honors as a freshman in the Three Rivers League, unquestionably the deepest, most talented league in the state.

From there, Olsen continued to blossom - and fill out- adding enough size to be considered a hybrid wide receiver/tight end target.

As a sophomore, he hauled in 29 receptions for 730 yards (25.2 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns, emerging as one of the state's best deep-threat playmakers.

Olsen took spring and summer visits to Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and USC, but following the trip to Los Angeles it seemed the Trojans had emerged as a clear-cut favorite.

This week, he put an end to any and all speculation on that front by announcing his commitment to Lincoln Riley's program.

Olsen is the fourth commitment for USC in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and the first from out-of-state.

He joins Calabasas athlete Aaron Butler and a Long Beach Poly duo in linebacker Dylan Williams and wide receiver Jason Robinson.

Sophomore season highlights

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Calabasas, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches

Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
CBS LA

Palm trees catch fire near Hollywood Bowl

A small fire broke out right across the street from the Hollywood Bowl Saturday night just after 11 p.m.. Patrons leaving the "Sound of Music" sing-along event were met with burning palm trees located on Highland Avenue, right next to the 101 Freeway overpass. There were several posts on Twitter sharing images and video of the fire. Here is a video shared to us by CBSLA President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay. Fortunately, the fire was all vegetation and did not require the Los Angeles Fire Department to issue an alert. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation  
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Williams
Person
Lincoln Riley
kgoradio.com

California Station Selling Gas For 91 Cents Per Gallon

As the per-gallon price of gasoline continues to drop, Los Angeles commuters on Thursday were surprised to find one local station was selling fuel for just 91 cents. That’s not to say the price of gas has dropped that low everywhere; the price on display at the Santa Monica Boulevard Mobil was part of a promotion for NBC’s time-traveling reboot “Quantum Leap.” A sign next to the low price display read, “Leap back to 1985 prices!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

An Inglewood Fish Fry Is Dedicated to Uplifting Formerly Incarcerated Community Members

2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry opened for business earlier this summer near the intersection of Centinela and Inglewood avenues, a stone’s throw from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood. The fast-casual restaurant brings together a traditional fish fry menu (fish, oysters, and shrimp) with scratch-made soul food sides (greens, mac and cheese, cornbread) and a do-good ethos.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Trojans#Tennessee#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Wr Te#Lakeridge High School#The Three Rivers League
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Witnesses Sought in the Sexual Assault of a 13-year-old The Glendale Police Department is seeking public help to locate witnesses to the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy. A sexual assault occurred in a donut shop in the 600 block of W. Glenoaks Blvd in Glendale. The victim is a 13-year-old boy. On the morning of August 31, 2022, a mother and her sons were at the location getting breakfast. A male suspect, later identified as 36-year-old Farid Lalezarzadeh of Glendale, was also inside the location.
GLENDALE, CA
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott Just Donated Two Beverly Hills Mansions Worth $55 Million to Fund Affordable Housing in LA

In her ongoing crusade to give away at least half of her wealth, billionaire MacKenzie Scott is now gifting mansions to charity. Scott recently donated two of her homes — both in Beverly Hills, California — to the California Community Foundation (CCF), which provides grants to mission-based nonprofits in Los Angeles. The organization intends to sell both homes, worth a combined $55 million, and use 90% of the earnings to fund affordable housing initiatives, says CCF senior vice president Jarrett Barrios.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2 dead in crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia

Two people were killed in a crash along Angeles Crest Highway above Arcadia Friday morning. The crash was reported about 9 a.m. near mile marker 47, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A vehicle was overturned off the side of the roadway and two people were pronounced dead at the scene, according preliminary […]
ARCADIA, CA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy