Joey Olsen, Lakeridge 4-star WR/TE, commits to USC Trojans over Oregon, others

The top prospect in the state of Oregon in the class of 2024 is off the board.

And he's headed to Los Angeles.

Lakeridge High School wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen, the nation's No. 190 overall recruit and No. 10 tight end, announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound pass-catcher chose USC over offers from Louisville, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and others:

Olsen first caught the eye of the recruiting world when he earned first-team all-league honors as a freshman in the Three Rivers League, unquestionably the deepest, most talented league in the state.

From there, Olsen continued to blossom - and fill out- adding enough size to be considered a hybrid wide receiver/tight end target.

As a sophomore, he hauled in 29 receptions for 730 yards (25.2 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns, emerging as one of the state's best deep-threat playmakers.

Olsen took spring and summer visits to Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and USC, but following the trip to Los Angeles it seemed the Trojans had emerged as a clear-cut favorite.

This week, he put an end to any and all speculation on that front by announcing his commitment to Lincoln Riley's program.

Olsen is the fourth commitment for USC in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and the first from out-of-state.

He joins Calabasas athlete Aaron Butler and a Long Beach Poly duo in linebacker Dylan Williams and wide receiver Jason Robinson.

