Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
It’s back! The Penguin Drive-In reopens with a new location in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Drive-In originally opened its doors in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. It was a popular destination for food and entertainment, quickly becoming a cornerstone of the area until it closed in 2014. Now, The Penguin Drive-in is calling Dilworth home and...
WBTV
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy. The policy will be introduced on Sept. 20 and will help ensure that Carowinds remains what it has been for nearly 50 years - “A place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun,” the park told WBTV in a statement.
WBTV
Carowinds says no guns at park, cites ‘unruly behavior,’ as reason for early park closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a brief scare on Saturday night, Carowinds officials have confirmed that there were no guns and no shots fired at the theme park, despite claims that were circulating. Park officials said local law enforcement was on-site to help guests exit the park following the claims.
WBTV
PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
WBTV
Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. When police arrived, they...
WBTV
West End Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County fire department is celebrating 50 years of service, all under the leadership of their fire chief who is still there today. Community members gathered in Morganton this weekend to show support and give thanks to the West End Volunteer Fire Department. “We started...
WBTV
District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building
I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 8 a.m. Monday. Foster brothers reunite after 47 years apart. Updated: 12 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Big Birthday: Celebrating 3 Years of QC Life!
The restaurant originally opened its doors in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. Millions of people were in London for the service, including WBTV’s own David Whisenant. Charlotte Film Festival being held at the Independent Picture House for the first time. Updated: 11 hours ago. Some of them are...
WBTV
Charlotte engraver speaks about special work done for Queen Elizabeth II
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - John Flitton has been engraving precious items in Charlotte for several decades. Flitton, who was born in England, has worked as an engraver since he was a young man. He spoke to WBTV in a recent interview about his trade and the work he has done...
WBTV
“A miracle”: After two months in hospital, 13-year-old shot in bedroom returns home
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After fighting for two months in the hospital and beating her odds of survival, 13-year-old Aalayah Fulmore is back home. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said she was shot in her bedroom on July 8. They said an unknown suspect shot her from outside Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex in Concord.
WBTV
Students return to West Rowan Middle School after microbial growth found
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students returned to West Rowan Middle School Monday after the discovery of microbial growth several weeks ago. This all started last month when a parent contacted the health department about the possibility of mold exposure at West Rowan Middle School. Tests did show the presence...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 is closed in both directions in south Charlotte, thousands are without power and two Charlotte area schools are closed Monday following a late-night crash. The interstate is closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 11 a.m....
WBTV
Late-summer heat coming for the midweek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong area of high pressure will hold across the south and keep us unseasonably warm and dry for most of this week. Today brings more sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the...
WBTV
Power restored after train hits power lines, leaving thousands in the dark in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 77 has reopened in south Charlotte after a train downed power lines and left thousands without power. The interstate was closed between Woodlawn and Tyvola roads. Transportation officials said it had reopened shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Duke Energy confirmed that a train brought...
WBTV
Authorities investigating after shallow grave found behind home in Catawba County
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Conover Police Department received information on Friday about a body possibly being buried in the backyard of a home, an official confirmed. According to the department, the home is located in the 300 block of 4th Avenue Southwest, near Lee Industries, just off of Highway 70 in Conover.
WBTV
Very summerlike temperatures for last week of summer before fall cold front
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last week of summer will be feeling very summerlike with a fall cold front on the way by the end of the week. The stretch of nice weather continues with plenty of sun and warm weather today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight lows will to the low 60s.
WBTV
Fighting childhood cancer
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting. More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many of them are skeptical if they’ll get it on time or at all. Updated: 2 hours ago. After ‘unruly behavior’ by...
WBTV
Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many of them are skeptical if they’ll get it on time or at all. The district transitioned from its old payroll system to a new system, Oracle, at the end of January. Officials...
WBTV
Hotter temperatures return, but rain chances remain low over next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The calendar may say that fall begins on Thursday, but don’t expect any fall-like temperatures anytime soon. Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, warm. Monday: Mostly sunny warmer. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the balance of the weekend. Sunday...
Comments / 0