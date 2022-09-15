ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carowinds to implement chaperone policy following ‘unruly behavior’ by minors over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy. The policy will be introduced on Sept. 20 and will help ensure that Carowinds remains what it has been for nearly 50 years - “A place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun,” the park told WBTV in a statement.
WBTV

PROJECT PINK 2022: Sign up for a free mammogram at WBTV!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is partnering with Levine Cancer Institute and Charlotte Radiology to provide 40 uninsured or underinsured women with a free Project PINK mammogram screening. Women age 40 and older can click here to register for an appointment in the Project Pink bus. The event will take...
WBTV

Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
SPENCER, NC
WBTV

Man dies in weekend shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead in Salisbury early Sunday morning. According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were called to a home on Old Wilkesboro Road for a shooting that happened shortly before 1 a.m. When police arrived, they...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

West End Volunteer Fire Department celebrates 50 years of service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Burke County fire department is celebrating 50 years of service, all under the leadership of their fire chief who is still there today. Community members gathered in Morganton this weekend to show support and give thanks to the West End Volunteer Fire Department. “We started...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

District leaders to dedicate West Charlotte High’s new building

I-77 reopens after train takes out power lines in south Charlotte. Crash closes I-77 near Tyvola Road in south Charlotte, knocks out power to over 2K people. Transportation officials don’t expect it to reopen until 8 a.m. Monday. Foster brothers reunite after 47 years apart. Updated: 12 hours ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Big Birthday: Celebrating 3 Years of QC Life!

The restaurant originally opened its doors in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in 1954. Millions of people were in London for the service, including WBTV’s own David Whisenant. Charlotte Film Festival being held at the Independent Picture House for the first time. Updated: 11 hours ago. Some of them are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Late-summer heat coming for the midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong area of high pressure will hold across the south and keep us unseasonably warm and dry for most of this week. Today brings more sunshine with warm afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fighting childhood cancer

Gaston Co. Schools approves COVID retention bonus, discusses payroll issues at Board of Education meeting. More money is on the way for Gaston County Schools employees, but many of them are skeptical if they’ll get it on time or at all. Updated: 2 hours ago. After ‘unruly behavior’ by...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Hotter temperatures return, but rain chances remain low over next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The calendar may say that fall begins on Thursday, but don’t expect any fall-like temperatures anytime soon. Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, warm. Monday: Mostly sunny warmer. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the balance of the weekend. Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC

