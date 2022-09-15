CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After ‘unruly behavior’ by several groups of minors at Carowinds Amusement Park on Sept. 17, the park will be implementing a new chaperone policy. The policy will be introduced on Sept. 20 and will help ensure that Carowinds remains what it has been for nearly 50 years - “A place where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun,” the park told WBTV in a statement.

