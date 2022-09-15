ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Lawyers seek data in Georgia election equipment breach

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Republican Party official in Georgia who was a fake elector in 2020 misrepresented her role in an alleged breach of voting equipment at a rural elections office two months after the last presidential election, according to a court filing. The filing late Monday is...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
PADUCAH, KY
Texas sheriff to investigate DeSantis flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard

A Texas sheriff will investigate the flights arranged by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to transport dozens of Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, allegedly after making false promises of work and other services. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced that it had opened an investigation into last week's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The California county where MAGA took control

REDDING, Calif. — Times are grim in the cowboy far north of California. Wildfires rage. COVID-19 lingers. Drought has stripped most of the snow from Mount Shasta and shrunken Shasta Lake. But other business has consumed the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meetings. “We’ve been duped!” one resident charged...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (eight, four, seven, six) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT. * WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,. Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and. Coastal Waters From Cape...
SEATTLE, WA

