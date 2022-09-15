ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Mary Garcia
4d ago

it's so unbelievable that humans can do this to other humans. Heart breaking 💔.

Edward Scissorhand
4d ago

we got ppl on here that are racist, get over it, you can't change nothing, a human is a human no matter what color, and you must be atheist bc it goes along with everyone is God's children

Landofhypocrites
4d ago

Just shows why everything is a mess today... hating people who haven't created anything negative in this country from day one as slaves...if that's not evil then what is.

