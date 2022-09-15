Florida Gov. DeSantis Mocks “Sanctuary States” Complaints, Calls On Biden “Do His D*mn Job”

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida criticized Democrats who complained about illegal immigrants Thursday, accusing them of “virtue signaling” and called on Biden to get to work. So to speak.

DeSantis opted for the pack-and-send policy for illegal immigrants on Wednesday and directed two planes full of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive playground of the rich and famous, including former President Barack Obama, in Massachusetts.

“If you have folks that are inclined to think Florida is a good place, our message to them is that we are not a sanctuary state,” DeSantis told reporters on Thursday during a media event in Niceville in Okaloosa County. “It’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you, to be able to go to greener pastures.”

“All those people in D.C. in New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying they were so proud to be sanctuary jurisdictions saying how bad it was to have a secure border,” DeSantis said. “The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they all of a sudden go berserk, and they’re so upset that this is happening, and it just shows you, you know, their virtue signaling is a fraud.”

“What would be best is for Biden to do his damn job and secure the border,” DeSantis said.

Like his fellow GOP Govs. Greg Abbott in Texas and Doug Ducey in Arizona, DeSantis has complained about the Biden administration’s do-nothing attitude on border security, and how that has pushed illegal immigration to crisis proportions.

DeSantis was incensed after learning the Biden administration had deployed plane-loads of illegals in Florida without notification. DeSantis has repeatedly promised to deposit illegals in places like Martha’s Vineyard, where Obama owns a $12 million mansion, and Delaware, President Joe Biden’s home state.

For weeks Abbott and Ducey have been shipping illegal immigrants in their respective states to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

The mayors in those cities have not exactly laid out the welcome mat, even though all three are self-proclaimed “sanctuary cities,” meaning they won’t cooperate with federal authorities who may seek to detain and deport illegal immigrants.

As one example, Chicago Mayor loriLightfoot last week called Abbott “unpatriotic and un-American” for shipping illegals to her city. New York Mayor Eric Adams has dubbed Abbott’s program “horrific.”

On Twitter, DeSantis campaign spokeswoman Christina Pushaw tweeted, “Martha’s Vineyard residents should be thrilled about this. They vote for sanctuary cities — they get a sanctuary city of their own. And illegal aliens will increase the town’s diversity, which is strength. Right?”

