Lobster feast in North East raises $15K for Union Hospital Hospice

NORTH EAST — Sporting a bib featuring an image of an orangey-red lobster, Cecil County resident Roger Hill sat at a table inside Woody’s Crab House restaurant in downtown North East on Monday night and feasted in the company of friends and family.

“This is our 20th year,” Hill volunteered. “When we started coming to this 20 years ago, tickets were $25 a person. Now they’re $100 a person.”

But the inflation over the years has not deterred Hill, who then commented, “This is always a good time, and we look forward to it. I will bring my grandson next year. This is for a very good cause.”

Hill was referring to the annual Lobster Feast fundraiser, held every September to benefit the Union Hospital Foundation. That foundation supports the Union Hospital Hospice & Palliative Care Program, which provides care to late-stage terminally ill people. The program also provides support to the patients’ families.

The lobster feast on Monday night attracted approximately 370 diners for two separate, two-hour seatings, and it raised an estimated $15,000 for the cause, according to Katie Hunter, who is the event coordinator for the Union Hospital Foundation.

In addition to the money generated through lobster feast ticket sales, funds were raised through two 50/50 raffle drawings — with the winner of the first-seating drawing taking home $700 and the winner of the second-seating drawing reaping $900, Hunter reported.

Other drawing prizes included $2,000 toward a vacation destination of the winner’s choosing.

This was technically the 24th Annual Lobster Feast fundraiser, although the first one was held some 26 years ago. The 23rd Annual Lobster Feast was held in September 2019 and then the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

It appears that the two-year, pandemic-related lapse is the reason – or part of the reason – that numbers were down on Monday night. In September 2019, the event attracted 646 diners — about 270 more than Monday night’s lobster feast — and it raised approximately $24,000, some $9,000 more than the one earlier this week.

But planners are confident that the annual fundraising event will gain momentum in years to come, as people continue to return to their normal way of life in the wake of the pandemic.

“It will grow next year and continue to do so,” predicted Chip Beverung, who, as operating partner at Woody’s Crab House restaurant, oversees the food preparation and service for the annual lobster feast, in addition to his daily duties at the establishment throughout the year.

Beverung reported that the annual event is known for drawing “a lot of legacy people,” meaning perennial ticket purchasers like Hill. He believes that many of those legacy people did not return this year, most likely because of the lingering effects of the pandemic. Beverung also believes, however, that many of them will return.

Because of the high number of repeat ticket purchasers over the years, the annual lobster feast essentially had been a closed affair.

But that wasn’t the case for Monday night’s event, according to Hunter, who commented, “Normally we don’t open to the public, but we did this time.”

Given the bounty of lobsters and other high-end food on the smorgasbord during the annual feast, in addition to the good cause it supports, it’s likely that the fundraiser will grow in popularity again.

The restaurant procured 1,250 Maine lobsters for Monday’s all-you-can-eat event, with each crustacean weighing one pound to a pound and a quarter, according to Beverung. Meanwhile, the buffet featured broiled scallops, crab cakes, baked salmon, grilled chicken, beef stroganoff, lobster bisque, pasta salad and several other items.