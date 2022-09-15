The Ledger-Enquirer wins Georgia Press Association awards
The Ledger-Enquirer won 11 Georgia Press Association awards this summer during the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest at the GPA’s 135th Annual Convention , including a full sweep of the feature writing category within its division (third place: Nick Wooten , second place: Tim Chitwood , and first place: Mark Rice ).
Division A publications include all daily newspapers with a circulation of 8,000 or more.
Former L-E Senior Editor Lauren Gorla supported the newsroom’s work throughout 2021. She later curated this year’s submissions.
“For multiple staff members to be recognized in the same category, I think, speaks to the level of talent in the room,” Gorla said. “And even though it is a small newsroom in a city outside of the Atlanta metro area, they are still extremely skilled and are telling really great stories about the community.”
In addition to the feature writing sweep, the Ledger-Enquirer took home eight awards in photography, writing and multimedia.
Here is the list of L-E awards:
Feature Writing, Division A
First Place: Mark Rice
Second Place: Tim Chitwood
Third Place: Nick Wooten
Best Use of Multimedia Journalism, Daily newspapers
Second Place: Mike Haskey
Business Writing, Division A
Second place: Joshua Mixon
Enterprise Story, Division A
First place: Tim Chitwood
Third place: Mark Rice
Breaking News Writing, Division A
First place: Tim Chitwood
Third place: Tim Chitwood
Photo essay, Division A
Third place: Madeleine Cook
Education Writing, Division A
Third place: Mark Rice
The 2022 GPA Annual Convention was held June 2-5 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.
