The Ledger-Enquirer wins Georgia Press Association awards

By Judith Y. Kim
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

The Ledger-Enquirer won 11 Georgia Press Association awards this summer during the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest at the GPA’s 135th Annual Convention , including a full sweep of the feature writing category within its division (third place: Nick Wooten , second place: Tim Chitwood , and first place: Mark Rice ).

Division A publications include all daily newspapers with a circulation of 8,000 or more.

Former L-E Senior Editor Lauren Gorla supported the newsroom’s work throughout 2021. She later curated this year’s submissions.

“For multiple staff members to be recognized in the same category, I think, speaks to the level of talent in the room,” Gorla said. “And even though it is a small newsroom in a city outside of the Atlanta metro area, they are still extremely skilled and are telling really great stories about the community.”

In addition to the feature writing sweep, the Ledger-Enquirer took home eight awards in photography, writing and multimedia.

Here is the list of L-E awards:

Feature Writing, Division A

First Place: Mark Rice

Second Place: Tim Chitwood

Third Place: Nick Wooten

Best Use of Multimedia Journalism, Daily newspapers

Second Place: Mike Haskey

Business Writing, Division A

Second place: Joshua Mixon

Enterprise Story, Division A

First place: Tim Chitwood

Third place: Mark Rice

Breaking News Writing, Division A

First place: Tim Chitwood

Third place: Tim Chitwood

Photo essay, Division A

Third place: Madeleine Cook

Education Writing, Division A

Third place: Mark Rice

The 2022 GPA Annual Convention was held June 2-5 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

