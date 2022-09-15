The Ledger-Enquirer wins Georgia Press Association awards

The Ledger-Enquirer won 11 Georgia Press Association awards this summer during the 2022 Better Newspaper Contest at the GPA’s 135th Annual Convention , including a full sweep of the feature writing category within its division (third place: Nick Wooten , second place: Tim Chitwood , and first place: Mark Rice ).

Division A publications include all daily newspapers with a circulation of 8,000 or more.

Former L-E Senior Editor Lauren Gorla supported the newsroom’s work throughout 2021. She later curated this year’s submissions.

“For multiple staff members to be recognized in the same category, I think, speaks to the level of talent in the room,” Gorla said. “And even though it is a small newsroom in a city outside of the Atlanta metro area, they are still extremely skilled and are telling really great stories about the community.”

In addition to the feature writing sweep, the Ledger-Enquirer took home eight awards in photography, writing and multimedia.

Here is the list of L-E awards:

Feature Writing, Division A

First Place: Mark Rice

Second Place: Tim Chitwood

Third Place: Nick Wooten

Best Use of Multimedia Journalism, Daily newspapers

Second Place: Mike Haskey

Business Writing, Division A

Second place: Joshua Mixon

Enterprise Story, Division A

First place: Tim Chitwood

Third place: Mark Rice

Breaking News Writing, Division A

First place: Tim Chitwood

Third place: Tim Chitwood

Photo essay, Division A

Third place: Madeleine Cook

Education Writing, Division A

Third place: Mark Rice

The 2022 GPA Annual Convention was held June 2-5 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel.