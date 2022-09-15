Texas health department partners with Walmart for COVID-19 education campaign

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, September 15th, 2022 03:05

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of State Health Services announced it will partner with Walmart to educate the public during a series of COVID-19 pop-up events.

The events will include COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-ups in Walmart parking lots across the state to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted.

"COVID-19 vaccination provides Texans with outstanding protection from severe COVID-19 disease," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. "As we enter the fall and winter seasons, we encourage all families to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable diseases."

Attendees can walk into the Walmart pharmacy and receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed.

The events, held outdoors, will feature family-friendly activities like costumed luchadores performing educational skits, a photo selfie wall, and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

The event will be in Dallas on Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart, 7401 Samuell Blvd and in Fort Worth on Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart, 3852 Airport Fwy.