ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas health department partners with Walmart for COVID-19 education campaign

By Julia Falcon
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNWk9_0hx3cauJ00

Your Thursday Afternoon Headlines, September 15th, 2022 03:05

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of State Health Services announced it will partner with Walmart to educate the public during a series of COVID-19 pop-up events.

The events will include COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-ups in Walmart parking lots across the state to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted.

"COVID-19 vaccination provides Texans with outstanding protection from severe COVID-19 disease," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. "As we enter the fall and winter seasons, we encourage all families to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable diseases."

Attendees can walk into the Walmart pharmacy and receive free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed.

The events, held outdoors, will feature family-friendly activities like costumed luchadores performing educational skits, a photo selfie wall, and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

The event will be in Dallas on Sept. 18 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Walmart, 7401 Samuell Blvd and in Fort Worth on Sept. 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart, 3852 Airport Fwy.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Why a name change could help with the shortage of school psychologists in Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - After years of COVID-19 isolation and recent school shootings, Texas students are in need of more mental health support and many are at risk of not getting it.A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry found one in five kids in the U.S. need mental health support and yet nearly 80% don't receive services."I worry about that, 100%," said Kelsey Theis, president of Texas Association of School Psychologists. "There are many students out there that just go without the help."Theis is one of more than 2,000 school psychologists working in Texas schools.School psychologists are graduate level professionals...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas leads the nation in book bans, a new report says

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Throughout the 2021-2022 school year, Texas had more book bans than any other state in the nation, according to a new report by PEN America, a nonprofit group that advocates for freedom of expression. In North Texas, the controversy has played out in school board meetings in Granbury, Grapevine-Colleyville, and Keller. PEN America found local political and advocacy groups are targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, along with topics of sexuality and racism. "They're making these kids a political pawn and they're trying to start a cultural war that's going to win them votes," said Mary Woodard, the president...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Someone bought a winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket. Was it you?

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Someone bought a jackpot-winning $19M Lotto Texas ticket from the Sept.17 drawing. The new multi-millionaire has six months to claim it. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. The ticket was bought at Master Food Mart, located at 13053 E. FM 1097 Road, in Willis.The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (5-9-18-22-35-48). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $11,992,501.82 before taxes. "We look forward to meeting the sixth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Grief.
WILLIS, TX
CBS DFW

The Hispanic population in North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Education
Fort Worth, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Fort Worth libraries close early due to bomb threats

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth libraries closed early on Monday due to bomb threats.Fort Worth police said they were notified at about 4:45 p.m. by a Fort Worth Library employee saying they received an email from an unknown person who was making bomb threats to multiple libraries. According to social media, all of the libraries closed at 5:30 p.m.Fort Worth police and firefighters evacuated all locations and preformed safety protocols to insure that no one was harmed, police said. Investigators learned that other cities in the area received similar emails and the IP address that was used to send the emails originated from outside the United States.Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of an ongoing threat to the public. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Democrat urges Biden to ramp up border enforcement amid migrant dispute

Washington — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas on Sunday urged President Biden to step up enforcement of immigration laws as Republican governors this week ramped up their confrontation with the administration over its border strategy by transporting migrants released from federal custody to Democratic-run cities."By sending folks off to New York and Chicago, it does bring attention, but we want to focus more on solutions on the border," Cuellar, whose district includes areas along the U.S.-Mexico border, said in an interview on "Face the Nation." "We've got to give Border Patrol, we've got to give ICE, Homeland Security, the equipment...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Pedestrian fatally hit by car in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing New York Avenue in Arlington. On Sept. 17 at about 11:58 p.m., Arlington police responded to the call in the 2200 block of New York Avenue. Investigators believe that the pedestrian, a 42-year-old woman, was attempting to cross New York Avenue when she was struck by a Ford Expedition traveling southbound. Police said the pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk at the time. She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sept. 18. The driver of the Expedition stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators, police said. The driver will not face any criminal charges in connection with the incident. 
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. to remain in custody until trial

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A federal judge has denied a request from Dallas anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. for his release while he awaits trial on charges of tampering with IV bags. The decision comes as surveillance video the United States Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas used to tie Dr. Ortiz to the tainted bags was shown in court. Those bags allegedly caused complications in nearly a dozen patients… as well as the death of one of Ortiz's colleague's, anesthesiologist Melanie Kaspar. Recorded on Aug. 4, at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare in North Dallas, Ortiz is shown on the video holding an...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Health Department#Covid#Texans#Dshs
CBS DFW

Amid federal investigation into tainted IV bags, a look at how they work

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When federal investigators examined IV bags at Baylor Scott and White's Surgicare North Dallas facility, the Texas Medical Board reports they found tiny holes in the plastic wrap around the bags.Inside them, lab tests found a drug called bupivacaine, commonly injected into the spine as an epidural during childbirth. When injected into the bloodstream, though, it's far more dangerous."Bupivacaine in the blood stream is a very dangerous drug and it is well known to cause cardiac arrest," explained Dr. Michael Champeau, president elect of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. "And so, it's hard for me to imagine any...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Eye on Politics: The candidates for Tarrant County Judge share their priorities

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -   The candidates for Texas Governor argue over defunding the police, two polls from different groups show potentially different outcomes for the November elections and Jack Fink is chatting one-on-one with the candidates for Tarrant County Judge.We cover these stories and more in this week's episode of Eye on Politics.Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

New Fort Worth survey looks to gather insight about community perception of police

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Fort Worth is looking for feedback from the community about its police department. The Office of the Police Oversight Monitor launched a survey this week to gather insight about how people perceive the police. "We just want to make sure that our police department is the best one in the country, and so I think as much as we can do to collaborate – police, community, city leaders, our office – to collaborate and work on that common goal, I think the better we can be in the long run," said Kim Neal, the director of...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

4 arrested, charged with stealing fitness trackers from Corsicana warehouse

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Four people have been charged with systematically stealing fitness trackers from a warehouse in Corsicana. Antonio Marcell Lewis, 41, Samuel Earl Lewis, 36, Aaron Lincoln, 43, and Ricka Smith, 37, were arrested on Thursday. If they are convicted, they face up to five years in prison. They were indicted for conspiracy to commit theft from interstate shipment on Sept. 8. Over the course of four months, the scheme allegedly netted over $425,000 in value, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Antonio Lewis and Lincoln, who are both shipping and receiving employees for a department store distribution center in Corsicana, allegedly stole fitness trackers and accessories that were meant to go to retail stores. The two would unload them from freight trailers by the pallet and put them near the facility's loading docks. Smith is a driver for a commercial freight carrier who allegedly parked her truck near the loading docks so Antonio Lewis and Lincoln could load the fitness trackers on her truck. Allegedly, Smith would meet with Antonio Lewis and Samuel Lewis, who are brothers, after the thefts to unload the fitness trackers from her truck. The brothers then sold the fitness trackers to unauthorized retailers. 
CORSICANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS DFW

Tensions escalate after Gov. Abbott sends migrants by bus to Vice President Harris' house

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — The controversy over Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bus migrants to other parts of the country intensified Thursday.Around 6 a.m., two buses from Texas dropped off more than 100 people from Venezuela, Cuba, and other countries outside the U.S. Naval Observatory, home of Vice President Kamala Harris.Mathew Berwick of the Venezuelan Greeting Organization D.C. spoke with a woman who was on the bus with her husband. "They are improvising somehow, and the bus let them here and they have an idea of some place but don't remember this moment the name."Governor Abbott said he sent the buses to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas anaesthesiologist charged in connection with co-workers death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - John Kaspar watched his wife of 30 years suffer a heart attack at home in June. They'd both been sick and Dr. Melanie Kaspar was treating her dehydration with an IV bag she's grabbed from the surgery center where she worked as an anaesthesiologist. "I grappled with the fact that she'd had a heart attack because she was a very healthy woman, could sit on her bicycle trainer for hours and not have any issues," John said.It was two months later he learned her death wasn't natural. "It's just been a difficult… difficult summer and this new information stirs up...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

New program in Fort Worth will help out kids impacted by traumatic events, crimes

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Kids impacted by traumatic events or crimes will have someone at school aware and looking out for them under a new program now up and running city-wide in Fort Worth.Handle With Care enables police officers who encounter a child at a scene, to pass on their name and school information so staff and counselors are aware the child has experienced something potentially serious.The school doesn't receive any details about what happened, just a heads up to teachers and staff to "handle with care."In a trial run in just the central and east sections of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man posing as a parent tried to enter a Keller ISD school

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Parents of Keller ISD school Caprock Elementary reportedly received an email informing them about an unknown man who tried to enter the campus Tuesday morning. The email, which circulated on social media, said the individual claimed to be the parent of a student at the school. The man was denied entry into the school and was escorted off campus Tuesday morning, the email said.Fort Worth police and Keller ISD safety and security personnel reportedly responded to the scene shortly after. The email said there is no evidence that the man meant to do any harm, but that they take all threats to the campus very seriously.In a Facebook post, a parent claimed they saw the man enter the campus, which is the opposite of what the email to parents said. The parent said they saw the assistant principal escort the man out of the building and wait with him until police arrived. 
KELLER, TX
CBS DFW

'What a great win for all of Tarrant County' after authorities stop potential mass shooting

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn praised law enforcement and the community after he credited both with preventing a potential mass shooting. "What a great win for all of Tarrant County, where the community and law enforcement came together and put a stop to a credible threat," Waybourn said.During a news conference Monday afternoon, Waybourn identified two 18-year-old men who were arrested Friday night and remain in the county jail because their bail has not been set yet.Brandon Gipson and Isaac Cooper each face three felony charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, a...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Burleson elementary teacher resigns after 'unacceptable' comment to student

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An elementary school teacher in Burleson has resigned after school officials opened an investigation into something the teacher said to a student.In a letter sent to parents of students in the teacher's classroom, Principal Lauri Allen wrote that the teacher at Clinkscale Elementary said "something unacceptable" to a child.Allen wrote that she learned about the incident September 9, immediately removed the teacher from the classroom and notified the child's parents. The letter also says the school filed a report with state Child Protective Services.A spokesperson for Burleson police confirmed an officer took a report Thursday regarding the incident.Burleson ISD didn't immediately reply to questions about how administrators were made aware of what happened.Last year, the district agreed to place cameras in classrooms that had students with communication difficulties after two teachers were arrested and accused of abusing some special education students.
BURLESON, TX
CBS DFW

New details emerge from anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. investigation

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - More details are coming to light about Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59. He's accused of injected nerve blocking agents and other drugs into patient IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center.In a statement Wednesday, the health care system — which paused operations at the North Dallas facility on Aug. 24 — said, "There is nothing more important than the safety and well-being of those we serve."Ortiz was arrested in Plano on Wednesday for federal criminal charges, according to The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Texas. He was charged via criminal complaint...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Economists: North Texas could feel major impacts of railroad workers strike

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A possible freight rail workers' strike could cause massive supply chain disruptions to our economy, economists say.Two unions are at odds with the railroads over pay, attendance policies, and sick leave. This comes as stock prices take a tumble due to continued reports of inflation. Economists predict that it could cost the American economy $2 billion a day if workers go on strike. "It could be catastrophic," said Guy Brown, Executive Director of the Hutchins Economic Development. Brown said that in his city, which sits where part of the southern Dallas County Inland...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
138K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy