Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underratedJake WellsWisconsin State
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in WisconsinJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Waukesha parade attack October trial expected to be lengthy
Darrell Brooks Jr. faces an October trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Monday, the court ironed out details of what evidence and aspects of Brooks' history can be used during that jury trial. Decisions made Monday could shorten what’s expected to be a lengthy trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
There were seven Milwaukee shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
16th and Lincoln shooting: Milwaukee police say 31-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 16th and Lincoln early Sunday, Sept. 18. Officials say around 2:45 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. At last word, he was listed in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, man killed near 17th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot to death near 17th and Clarke Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police responded to the scene shortly after noon. MPD described the victim as "an unidentified adult male." Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Center homicide; Milwaukee police investigate death of man
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of an adult male near 38th and Center on Monday morning, Sept 19. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is on the scene – and have indicated an autopsy on the victim will be conducted Tuesday. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Police Department $17M renovation project complete
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha Police Department reopened Monday, Sept. 19 after renovations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the upgraded department. The project took more than a year and features new offices, large indoor parking for all department vehicles and technology upgrades. Police Chief Dan Thompson said the remodeled...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County high-speed pursuit; speeds top 100+ mph, 2 arrested
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons following a pursuit in which speeds topped 100 miles per hour on I-94 early Monday, Sept. 19. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. Monday, deputies spotted a silver Jeep Compass traveling southbound on I-94 near the Highway C (Spring Street) overpass at 107 miles per hour.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Brian Peterson retires
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner is stepping down. According to a statement from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Monday, Sept. 19, Dr. Brian Peterson's retirement is effective immediately. "Today, Brian Peterson shared his intention to retire from his role as Milwaukee County Examiner. His retirement is effective immediately....
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ulta Beauty theft; Menomonee Falls police seek to ID 2 individuals
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of individuals suspected of stealing fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. Officials say the persons were in the store on Wednesday, Sept. 14, concealed fragrances in bags, and left the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cold case conviction: Racine woman killed in Colorado, man faces life
RACINE, Wis. - More than 40 years after Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29, of Racine, was murdered in Colorado, a jury convicted the man who killed her and a second woman. Both disappeared while hitchhiking in the Rocky Mountains. After five hours of deliberation and a 2.5-week trial, a jury...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Contact 6 gets fence replaced, nursing home refund in August
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 has saved FOX6 News viewers a record $465,000 in 2022! The consumer team not only saves people money but puts an end to their stress and even heartache. To say Ryan Schreiber was disappointed with his newly installed fence in South Milwaukee is an understatement. "The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha south side shooting; single victim shot multiple times
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds after an incident on Sheridan Road near 90th Street early Sunday, Sept 18. The shooting happened shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say they have nobody in custody. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to...
Comments / 0