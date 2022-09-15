Snooki: Vinny Guadagnino feels like Angelina Pivarnick’s ‘rebound’ post-divorce

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has mixed feelings about the revival of Vingelina.

The “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star tells Page Six that the brewing romance between castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick feels like a “rebound” after the latter’s split from husband Chris Langaneira.

“I feel like it’s rebound vibes,” Polizzi, 34, says while promoting Season 2 of MTV’s “Messyness.”

However, she clarifies, “[The cast] would love for them to get married and have kids! So, I mean, we’ll see what happens.”

The sexual tension between Pivarnick, 36, and Guadagnino, 34 — who memorably smushed during a drunken night on “Jersey Shore” Season 2 — is back in full force on recent episodes of the reboot.

During last week’s installment, the cast called out the pair’s “hardcore” flirting amid frequent talk of Pivarnick’s “WAP.”

“It’s freakin’ weird. It’s awkward watching it, but we all want it to happen. One minute they’ll be hitting each other, screaming at each other. The next minute they’re talking about politics, like, so professional and adults,” Polizzi says of their interactions this season.

“I’m like, ‘What is happening here?’ And then the next minute they’re, like, flirting and talking about doing it. So it’s all weird to us, but we want it to happen at the same time. It’s just a continuation.”

When asked if Pivarnick and Guadagnino are “compatible,” the “Messyness” host responds flatly, “No.”

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have hope for the Staten Island natives.

“I mean, if they actually tried to have a relationship, I think maybe it could work,” Polizzi admits. “We’re all pushing for it and I think the fans want to see it. So, we’re trying!”

Timing seems to be on the potential couple’s side as each party became single this winter.

Guadagnino confirmed his split from Akielia Rucker — whom he met on Season 3 of his MTV reality dating show, “Double Shot at Love” — on Jan. 4, while Larangeira, 42, filed for divorce from Pivarnick on Jan. 20.

Just weeks prior, Pivarnick told Page Six that she was “fighting” to save her marriage .

“I said to myself, ‘I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is,’” she said at the time.

The exes, who wed in November 2019, faced various obstacles in their marriage, including allegations of infidelity on both sides, a lack of intimacy and Larangeira’s decision to temporarily move out of their marital home.

Pivarnick’s alleged cheating has been a hot topic on the current “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” season — but Polizzi insists she never judged the divorcee for any alleged marital indiscretions.

“I never cared that she cheated or did any of that because who am I to judge? I’m not a judge-y person,” she says. “[Pivarnick] can do whatever she wants to do. If she’s not happy and she wants to be happy, girl, do your thing.”

The Messy Mawma Wine founder adds, “I feel like we’ve all moved on from it, thank God. And we’ll just wait to see what the next drama is.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. “Messyness” Season 2 premieres after tonight’s new episode at 9 p.m. ET.