ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Snooki: Vinny Guadagnino feels like Angelina Pivarnick’s ‘rebound’ post-divorce

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZK3M_0hx3c9M300

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has mixed feelings about the revival of Vingelina.

The “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” star tells Page Six that the brewing romance between castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick feels like a “rebound” after the latter’s split from husband Chris Langaneira.

“I feel like it’s rebound vibes,” Polizzi, 34, says while promoting Season 2 of MTV’s “Messyness.”

However, she clarifies, “[The cast] would love for them to get married and have kids! So, I mean, we’ll see what happens.”

The sexual tension between Pivarnick, 36, and Guadagnino, 34 — who memorably smushed during a drunken night on “Jersey Shore” Season 2 — is back in full force on recent episodes of the reboot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlGNB_0hx3c9M300
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares her thoughts on Vingelina 2.0 with Page Six.
Page Six

During last week’s installment, the cast called out the pair’s “hardcore” flirting amid frequent talk of Pivarnick’s “WAP.”

“It’s freakin’ weird. It’s awkward watching it, but we all want it to happen. One minute they’ll be hitting each other, screaming at each other. The next minute they’re talking about politics, like, so professional and adults,” Polizzi says of their interactions this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R1hwV_0hx3c9M300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1qgK_0hx3c9M300

“I’m like, ‘What is happening here?’ And then the next minute they’re, like, flirting and talking about doing it. So it’s all weird to us, but we want it to happen at the same time. It’s just a continuation.”

When asked if Pivarnick and Guadagnino are “compatible,” the “Messyness” host responds flatly, “No.”

But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have hope for the Staten Island natives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X223a_0hx3c9M300
Pivarnick and Guadagnino previously hooked up during 2010’s “Jersey Shore” Season 2.
Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

“I mean, if they actually tried to have a relationship, I think maybe it could work,” Polizzi admits. “We’re all pushing for it and I think the fans want to see it. So, we’re trying!”

Timing seems to be on the potential couple’s side as each party became single this winter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1QQ6_0hx3c9M300
Pivarnick’s estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce on January 20.
Getty Images

Guadagnino confirmed his split from Akielia Rucker — whom he met on Season 3 of his MTV reality dating show, “Double Shot at Love” — on Jan. 4, while Larangeira, 42, filed for divorce from Pivarnick on Jan. 20.

Just weeks prior, Pivarnick told Page Six that she was “fighting” to save her marriage .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2or2bk_0hx3c9M300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vICrC_0hx3c9M300

“I said to myself, ‘I am not going to get divorced. I am going to try everything that I can in my power to save my marriage, no matter what it is,’” she said at the time.

The exes, who wed in November 2019, faced various obstacles in their marriage, including allegations of infidelity on both sides, a lack of intimacy and Larangeira’s decision to temporarily move out of their marital home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ikpNG_0hx3c9M300
Polizzi spoke with Page Six while promoting Season 2 of “Messyness.”
TYLER GOLDEN

Pivarnick’s alleged cheating has been a hot topic on the current “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” season — but Polizzi insists she never judged the divorcee for any alleged marital indiscretions.

“I never cared that she cheated or did any of that because who am I to judge? I’m not a judge-y person,” she says. “[Pivarnick] can do whatever she wants to do. If she’s not happy and she wants to be happy, girl, do your thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVjv1_0hx3c9M300
“I never cared that she cheated or did any of that because who am I to judge?” Polizzi says of Pivarnick’s alleged marital indiscretions.
FilmMagic

The Messy Mawma Wine founder adds, “I feel like we’ve all moved on from it, thank God. And we’ll just wait to see what the next drama is.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. “Messyness” Season 2 premieres after tonight’s new episode at 9 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital drama

Gisele Bündchen was spotted on her cellphone in tears in New York City amid her marital drama with husband Tom Brady. The 42-year-old supermodel got emotional while talking on the phone and walking along Hudson River Park near the Tribeca apartment she shares with the football pro on Wednesday. Bündchen has been in NYC this week, while Brady, 45, remains in Florida following “epic rows” over his shocking decision to un-retire from the NFL. A witness said, “Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone.” A separate source speculated Bündchen may have been on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Person
Angelina Pivarnick
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
The Independent

‘Wonderful’: Sylvester Stallone posts photograph showing him holding hands with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone has shared a photograph of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, just weeks after she filed for divorce.Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September), the Rocky actor posted a photograph of the pair ‘s backs as they walked across a green field.Stallone was dressed in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Flavin was seen wearing a cutout white blouse, brown shorts and carrying a matching handbag.“Wonderful...” Stallone captioned the post.It is unclear as to whether the image is old or if Stallone is hinting the pair have reconciled. The Independent has contacted representatives of Stallone...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Ari Parker getting into Chanel-shape for ‘And Just Like That…’

With just a couple of weeks left until production starts for the second season of her show “And Just Like That…” Nicole Ari Parker is coming face-to-face with the downside of a high fashion wardrobe: the tiny sizes. “I really showed out this summer with the bread and the cheese and the wine and the butter and I am paying for it now,” she joked to Page Six, “I’m currently getting myself together because the show is all about high fashion.” The mother-of-two and her family are usually based in Los Angeles, but she stays in an apartment in New York...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mtv#Wap
Page Six

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde almost took a nasty tumble on the red carpet

Don’t worry Olivia! Model and actress Olivia Wilde nearly had a spill as she was walking down the red carpet in a Valentino green dress at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain for the premiere of her film “Don’t Worry Darling” at the Victoria Eugenia Theatre on Friday. Wilde, 38, strutted down to red carpet in her sleeveless fall 2022 couture dress as adoring fans and snapping cameras couldn’t take their eyes or lenses off the actress. But, the long train of her gown got caught on her towering Gianvito Rossi Metallic 100mm dazzling green leather pumps, nearly causing her...
MOVIES
Page Six

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati finally confirm romance

Finally! “Love is Blind” stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati confirmed their romance following months of speculation. During Friday’s premiere of “Love Is Blind: After the Altar” Season 2, cameras showed the moment when the now-couple decided to go to the next level. “I want to just start a relationship — like a legitimate relationship with you,” Abrams told Vempati, 31, adding that he wanted to “be exclusive” rather than “just, like, in limbo.”  “We’re going to actually try this?” she told him while the pair talked on a balcony. “Yeah, sure,” Abrams, 30, quipped back. “I want to.”  Abrams has since reflected...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Chrishell Stause slams speculation she doesn’t want kids amid G Flip romance

Chrishell Stause slammed Instagram trolls doubting her plans to have kids amid her relationship with non-binary rocker G Flip. The “Selling Sunset” star, 41, asked her followers on Sunday to “please stop asking” her whether she still wants to become a mom. The real estate agent posted a screenshot of a DM to her Story, writing, “I understand being on ‘Selling Sunset’ entitles people to questions & my life in a way. But I am tired of this.” Stause clarified that she “plan[s] on adopting.” The reality star added, “I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous. Love is a beautiful...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

144K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy