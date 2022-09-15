Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Tattoo For A Cause Raises Thousands in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – More than 200 people got inked in St. Cloud on Saturday, with the proceeds going to local charities. Fresh Skin Tattoos and KNSI sister station Wild Country 99 teamed up for the first Tattoo For A Cause event. The event was scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. but started early and didn’t stop until after 11:00 p.m.
knsiradio.com
Stearns County Parks Offering Family Fall Fling
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Parks Department is putting on a free event next month to celebrate fall. The Family Fall Fling is October 15th in Quarry Park from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be on hand with fishing activities. There will...
Where to Find Bouja This Fall in Central Minnesota
We are now transitioning from summer to fall, and with it comes bouja season in Central Minnesota. A thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium, and made throughout the Upper MidwesternUnited States. Booyah can require up to two days and multiple cooks to prepare; it is cooked in specially designed "booyah kettles" and usually meant to serve hundreds or even thousands of people.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota
If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
knsiradio.com
Open House Friday for New Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The public will get its first look at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Learning Center in St. Cloud during an open house on Friday. The facility is attached to Higher Works Collaborative in Midtown Square Mall and is operated by the nonprofit. CEO Buddy King says it is the only privately owned space dedicated to educating St. Cloud’s Black community. He talked about what will take place at the open house.
Check Out This Magical Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill U.S. senator
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator.Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.Court records do not identify the senator other than to say they do not represent Minnesota.According to the indictment, Daugherty left two threatening voicemail messages at the senator's field office in June. Field office staff contacted U.S. Capitol Police.FBI agents spoke with Daugherty at his Coon Rapids home Sept. 2. He told the agents he made the calls because the senator was "doing a bunch of stupid (expletive) with gun control," and that he wants politicians to "feel a little bit pressured," the Star Tribune reported.According to court records, the 35-year-old Daugherty was convicted in October 2018 of two felony counts for threatening to burn down a Pearl Vision store in Maple Grove and harm the employees. Daugherty was angry that he owed $80 for replacement glasses, according to charges.
KAAL-TV
Walz: Minnesota, 6 states launch coalition to accelerate development of clean hydrogen
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that Minnesota will work with a coalition of six Midwestern states to pursue billions in hydrogen investments, create jobs, reduce costs, and promote energy independence. Walz is joining Governors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio, to announce...
voiceofalexandria.com
Scott Jensen complains that Tim Walz has agreed to just two more debates
(UNDATED)--Republican challenger Scott Jensen is complaining that DFL Governor Tim Walz has only agreed to two more debates before the November election. The Walz campaign says it will participate in an October 18th debate hosted by T-V stations in Mankato (KEYC), Rochester (KTTC), Duluth (KBJR) and Fargo (KXJB), and a Minnesota Public Radio debate on October 28th. The governor’s campaign counts the Farm-Fest forum in August as a third debate. Jensen is criticizing Walz for only agreeing to debates that will be shown regionally in Greater Minnesota and accuses the governor of avoiding metro or statewide T-V coverage.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
Fillmore County Journal
Minnesota weekly gas price update
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,856 stations in Minnesota. Prices in Minnesota are 24.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
Minnesota man who made 'graphic threats' towards senator indicted
A Coon Rapids man has been indicted on federal charges after allegedly leaving threatening voicemails for a sitting United States Senator. Brendon Michael Daugherty, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury last week. He has been charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and one count of interstate transmission of a threat.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
redlakenationnews.com
Why deer crossing signs have disappeared from Minnesota highways
Deer crossing signs once were a common sight on Minnesota highways, but not any more. Over the past decade, the yellow diamond-shaped signs bearing an image of a deer have all but vanished from state roads. It's mainly because drivers didn't heed the warnings to slow down and look for deer, said Chris Smith, a wildlife ecologist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
KNOX News Radio
30 vehicles burn in St. Paul
Around 30 cars caught fire and burned in St. Paul over the weekend. The vehicles were ready for auction. St. Paul fire officials say access issues slowed suppression efforts but crews were able to control the fire. The cause is under investigation. A damage estimate was not released. No injuries...
St. Joseph City Administrator Resigns
ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph will be looking for a new city administrator. Therese Hafner submitted her letter of resignation on Thursday. Mayor Rick Schultz says the city council will talk about the next steps to replace her prior to Monday's council meeting. Once the council accepts the letter of...
ktoe.com
Poll: Walz Leading Challenger Jensen In Governor’s Race
(Minneapolis, MN) — A poll from KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota poll shows Democratic Governor Tim Walz leading Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in the governor’s race. Walz leads Jensen by seven points, with support for each divided along party lines. Just over 10-percent of voters are undecided. Walz’s approval rating stands at 52-percent.
boreal.org
Greater Minnesota suicides were majority of gun deaths in 2021
A map shows the location of gun deaths in Minnesota in 2021. The purple pins represent suicides. The red pins represent homicides. Find an interactive version of the map, including demographic details for the deceased, below. Data provided by Protect Minnesota. Graphic: Megan Burks | MPR News. Gunshots on the...
