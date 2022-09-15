Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Goldman's Bullish Stance on 'Real Bond Yield' Spells Bad News for Crypto
The U.S. inflation-indexed bond yield has surged by 100 basis points (bps) since early August, causing renewed jitters in risky assets, including cryptocurrencies. And to the dismay of bitcoin (BTC) bulls, the so-called real yield is likely to rise even further in the coming months. On Friday, Goldman Sachs (GS)...
CoinDesk
As Ether, Bitcoin Wilt, Trading Firms Blame Lack of Bullish Catalyst for Market Swoon
The crypto market has begun the week on a negative note, with leading coins bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) hitting multi-month lows. Traders said the market faces a shortage of bullish catalysts now that the Ethereum Merge is out of the way. Bitcoin, the biggest cryptocurrency by market value, slipped...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX Not Authorized in UK, Financial Watchdog Warns
Cryptocurrency exchange FTX is not authorized to provide services to customers in the U.K., according to the country's financial watchdog. "We believe this firm may be providing financial services or products in the U.K. without our authorization," the Financial Conduct Authority said in an official notice on Friday. However, an...
CoinDesk
Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?
Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by...
CoinDesk
'Sustainable' GRNGrid Blockchain Gets $50M From Investment Firm GEM Digital
The GRNGrid blockchain received a $50 million investment commitment from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital. The funding will go toward connecting with top crypto exchanges, new partnerships and building out the blockchain technology, according to a Monday press release. Switzerland-based GRNGrid said it is an environmentally friendly layer 1...
CoinDesk
US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance
The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
CoinDesk
Why Russia Isn’t Relying on Crypto to Evade Sanctions
Days after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, Western states, led by the U.S. and European Union, levied vast sanctions on the Russian economy, hoping to drive Moscow into an economic crisis that would prompt a military retreat. Yet within a matter of days, U.S. officials and...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Regains $19K and Ether Rises as FOMC Meeting Nears
Bitcoin and ether took different paths on Monday, with bitcoin declining and ether going higher. Bitcoin (BTC) was up 0.30% on strong daily volume. The price fluctuated widely throughout the day as the largest cryptocurrency by market cap at one point fell below $19,000. A sharp drop of 3.47% took place during the 02:00 UTC (6 a.m. ET) hour but prices reversed course as U.S. markets opened. The decline occurred on six times the average trading volume and implies an overreaction to the downside that was subsequently corrected. There was little in the way of economic data reports that could account for the decline.
CoinDesk
African Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Closes $40M Series B
Pan-African cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card Financial has closed a $40 million Series B funding round that was led by crypto-focused venture capital firm Polychain Capital. The funds will go toward expanding across the continent, developing new products and forming new partnerships, according to the press release. Launched in Nigeria in...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops to 3-Month Low as Crypto Traders Turn to Fed
Price Point: Bitcoin slid to a three-month low of under $19,000, as traders prep for this week's Federal Reserve meeting. The Ethereum Merge hype has definitely faded. Market Moves: Goldman Sachs is keeping a close eye on rising inflation-linked bond yields, and Omkar Godbole writes that the trend could be worrying for bitcoin.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange WazirX to Delist USDC in Boost for Binance's Stablecoin
WazirX is delisting stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD on Sept. 26. The Indian crypto exchange has also stopped taking deposits, according to a blog post Monday. WazirX said withdrawals of those three stablecoins can occur until Sept. 23. The exchange will automatically convert those stablecoins in customer balances to Binance's BUSD stablecoin at a 1:1 ratio.
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Yanked Money From ETH Products Despite a Smooth Ethereum Merge
Amid all the hype surrounding last week’s major Ethereum overhaul known as the Merge, investors remained cautious on the blockchain’s native token ETH – and their caution was vindicated as the cryptocurrency tumbled following the event. Investment products tied to ETH saw a fourth straight week of...
CoinDesk
Institutions Are Still 'Wait-And-See' With Ethereum
The Merge has finally happened, and while bitcoin remains the preferred cryptocurrency of institutions (and one nation-state, El Salvador), Ethereum’s new consensus mechanism – and the scalability that is supposed to go with it – may attract some interest away from its bigger, older brother as the biting cold of the crypto winter continues.
CoinDesk
Bleak Week as Bitcoin Hits 3-Month Low
This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW looks at why bitcoin hit a three-month low over the weekend. He also discusses traders’ predictions about the upcoming interest rate hike at this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting and a new enforcement action from the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Warner Music arm seeks Russian deals despite business suspension
Exclusive: ADA Russia and French company Believe appear to be conducting business after pledges made after Ukraine invasion
The economic and cultural value of the Australian book industry deserves more government support
The Australian book industry has operated for more than a century. It has matured into a mid-level English language market, smaller than the US and UK markets, but of sufficient size to generate first-rate books and export significant works to the rest of the world. It is also an industry exposed to an unusual degree of risk at every level of the supply chain. Authors take a risk in devoting years to writing a book which may or may not be accepted for publication. Even if an author is paid an advance, it is unlikely to reflect the length...
China's Shanghai launches infrastructure projects worth $257 billion
BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commercial hub of Shanghai launched on Tuesday eight infrastructure projects with total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan ($256.83 billion), state media said.
CoinDesk
Eth.link Restored After Ethereum Name Service Wins Injunction Against GoDaddy
The website for the Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which is behind all web addresses that end with .eth used across the Ethereum community, is back online after losing its domain name eth.link to a third party earlier this year. Eth.link functioned as a critical bridge that allowed users without Web3-enabled...
Taiwan earthquake reminds us how vulnerable the world's chip supply really is
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake didn't disrupt production.. This time. Taiwan based semiconductor manufacturers reported no major damage after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the south eastern coast of Taiwan on September 18. The geology of Taiwan means it is highly vulnerable to earthquakes, and this latest one provides a reminder of how vulnerable a huge chunk (opens in new tab) of the world’s chip supply is.
The Hard Rock casino company says it will spend $100 million more to pay its workers
The raises will impact 95 different job titles. Housekeepers, cooks and security guards will see the biggest differences, the company said Monday.
