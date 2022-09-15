Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study

ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again.

According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity.

The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate what they are calling the Infidelity Index. The study looked at the the population of any given city’s relationship satisfaction by taking into account factors like marriage, divorce and separation rates.

The study also assessed people’s emotional and physical well-being, work environment, community and more specific things like number of venues to meet for an affair and Google searches on affair hookup websites.

Here’s a list of the Top 10 most Unfaithful Cities in America:

Dallas, Texas Fort Worth, Texas Houston, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Nashville, Tennessee Philadelphia, Pennsylvania New York, New York Knoxville, Tennessee Atlanta, Georgia Washington, District of Columbia

Factors included in Atlanta’s stats are a 47% marriage rate, 9% divorce rate and a 2% separation rate.

Atlanta also had the distinct honor of scoring the highest among the top 10 for Google searches on affair and hookup websites.

All those affairs must be making at least some of us happy though, as Atlanta’s happiness score of 50.36 is in the top three.

And hey, at least we don’t live in Texas, where everyone seems to be looking for a side-piece.

If you’re looking for monogamy, you may want to try California. Half of the top 10 cities ranked “most faithful” are in the Sunshine State, including Pasadena, Torrance, Roseville, Visalia and Orange.

