ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta ranked among Top 10 most unfaithful cities, according to new dating study

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P3AXj_0hx3bbkp00

ATLANTA — Think your relationship is on solid ground? Well if you live in Atlanta, you may want to think again.

According to a new study by dating website MyDatingAdviser.com, Atlanta ranks No. 9 out of 200 cities nationwide for infidelity.

The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to calculate what they are calling the Infidelity Index. The study looked at the the population of any given city’s relationship satisfaction by taking into account factors like marriage, divorce and separation rates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The study also assessed people’s emotional and physical well-being, work environment, community and more specific things like number of venues to meet for an affair and Google searches on affair hookup websites.

Here’s a list of the Top 10 most Unfaithful Cities in America:

  1. Dallas, Texas
  2. Fort Worth, Texas
  3. Houston, Texas
  4. St. Louis, Missouri
  5. Nashville, Tennessee
  6. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  7. New York, New York
  8. Knoxville, Tennessee
  9. Atlanta, Georgia
  10. Washington, District of Columbia

Factors included in Atlanta’s stats are a 47% marriage rate, 9% divorce rate and a 2% separation rate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta also had the distinct honor of scoring the highest among the top 10 for Google searches on affair and hookup websites.

All those affairs must be making at least some of us happy though, as Atlanta’s happiness score of 50.36 is in the top three.

And hey, at least we don’t live in Texas, where everyone seems to be looking for a side-piece.

If you’re looking for monogamy, you may want to try California. Half of the top 10 cities ranked “most faithful” are in the Sunshine State, including Pasadena, Torrance, Roseville, Visalia and Orange.

Disney employee, contractor, among those arrested in predatory sting Also arrested was a technician who works to install firewalls and internet safety programs on computers in elementary, middle and high schools. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Mr S.
4d ago

If you looking for love, honesty, and a truthful person..... don't move within 100 miles of metro Atlanta. No such thing as " just man or woman" for me. The whole lot of them cheat and lie. I'm DONE with it. Three and a half years my son will be out of high school and off to college and I'm getting the hell out of this God forsaken place!!

Reply
2
Related
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta ranked as one of 'Most Unfaithful Cities' in US, per dating site

Atlanta is one of the nation's least faithful cities, according to a recent ranking published by a website that covers dating and relationships. MyDatingAdvisor.com studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates to form its list of Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. Atlanta ranked No. 9 on that list. The ranking cited statistics, showing Atlanta's marriage rate was 47% and its divorce rate was 9%. Atlanta's separation rate was listed at 2%.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
State
California State
City
Dallas, GA
State
New York State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Zaxby’s introduces ‘Saucesicles’ into stores

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If you’ve ever wondered what a sauce-flavored popsicle tastes like, Zaxby’s is giving you a chance to find out. The chicken fast food restaurant will offer popsicles with two of their most popular sauce flavors Sept. 19 through saucesicles.com. The Zax Sauce and Tongue Torch sauces are available in popsicle form courtesy of a partnership with the Alabama-based brand Frios.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unfaithful#U S Census Bureau#Philadelphia#Mydatingadviser Com#The U S Census Bureau#Wsb Tv
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations

Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of “Better Me, Better We, Better World” as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative.  Participants will be encouraged to engage in conversations about […] The post Anniversary of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Google
creativeloafing.com

Atlanta’S #1 Saturday Night Party

Join Us For Atlanta’s #1 Saturday Night Party @ EmbrLounge Full Kitchen Menu Hookah + Bottle Specials Celebrities Fav Such As Summer Walker Rick Ross YG Tink Ari The Don Money Bagg Yo Tsu Tommy From Power Tory Lanez Etc We Sell Out Avery Fast Book Your Tables Early +1 (470) 8302004 !!!
ATLANTA, GA
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
POLITICO

‘America’s Blackest city’ struggles with its identity

We’re back with an installment of our Next Great Migration series, where we explore why Black people are leaving major cities — and how that's changing politics and power. From 2000 to 2020, municipalities with significant Black populations have turned decidedly less Black. Places like Washington and Chicago have been grappling with a shift away from longstanding Black political power structures.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
187K+
Followers
128K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy