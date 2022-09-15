Read full article on original website
Jodie Stein Bell
4d ago
Well you can pay mine. I did not ask for Clermont to explode like it has. I live on a fixed income and work as a teacher. why don't you make all the new businesses pay the extra property taxes?
6
Jason Schroeder
4d ago
Need more money for, mini citrus tower welcome signs on hw50 or something equally wasteful? Fifteen percent seems more reasonable.
4
Chris Lamb
4d ago
How many hundreds of thousands was spent on a Clermont police department boat and Clermont fire department boat that can't do anything?
2
