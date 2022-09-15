On Nov. 8, Sumter County residents will be asked to approve a new Independent fire district for The Villages. The supervisors who will lead the new independent fire district will be appointed by the governor. This fact alone should be reason to vote against the new independent fire district. The residents have been witnessed to this history before. There will be no resident input choosing these supervisors. The residents will pay all costs which will be set by the governor’s appointed supervisors. The governor at the time of appointments will not even know these supervisors.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO