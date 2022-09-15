ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

U.K. Hospitals Canceled Non-Urgent Appointments for the Queen’s Funeral & It Has Many Patients Alarmed

By Ayana Herndon
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNrzX_0hx3aqiH00

Thousands of hospital appointments across the United Kingdom have been canceled due to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, 2022 . Several National Health Service (NHS) trusts have urged all “non-urgent” appointments to be postponed due to the holiday.

The Crown, who died in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8th  at 96 years old, will have a state funeral with her final resting place being S t. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Doctors at one London hospital were told: “The day of the State Funeral will be treated as a bank holiday so please go ahead and start rescheduling patients,” according to Open Democracy .

The canceled appointments and procedures that some patients have been waiting months for include hip and knee replacements, cataract surgery, maternity checks, and some cancer treatments, the outlet reported. A pregnant woman told OpenDemocracy she was placed on hold for four hours after trying to reschedule her fetal scan once it was canceled as a result of the monarch’s funeral.

“I’m really disappointed,” she said. “Yes, it’s a routine scan, but that’s another week or two until I’m seen and wondering whether my baby is healthy — which means quite a lot of anxiety, sitting and waiting.”

Bloomberg reported a letter sent to all NHS organizations from NHS England stating: “For patients with planned appointments that may be affected by the day of the funeral, please ensure they are informed in advance of any changes by [utilizing] direct patient communications.”

The cancellations come in the wake of King Charles III, the Queen’s oldest son and heir declaring on September 10, 2022, the date of his mother’s funeral will be a bank holiday, and the U.K. Schools and businesses will be closed in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Additionally, in the wake of the cancellations, the NHS waiting list for routine hospital visits was reported to be at 6.8 million patients in July.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCbxU_0hx3aqiH00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

King Charles III Made a Major Prince Harry Wardrobe Change for Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil

It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but Prince Harry is allowed to proudly wear his military uniform for Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday. This major decision was made by King Charles III, which is quite the about-face from the Duke of Sussex being required to wear a suit at the procession from Buckingham Palace to the Queen’s current resting place earlier this week.
U.K.
SheKnows

Sharon Osbourne Urges Prince Harry to ‘Come Home’ to Rejoin the Royal Family

Sharon Osbourne is someone who never shies away from sharing her opinion, so she was happy to give her thoughts on the royal rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. The answer really isn’t surprising since she and husband Ozzy Osbourne are moving back to the UK in early 2023, but it might not be advice the Duke of Sussex is looking for.
SheKnows

Kate Middleton and Charlotte Shared a Moving Moment at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Kate Middleton went into parenting mode when her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte became emotional at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. The Duchess was spotted comforting Charlotte, who appeared to be crying. She sweetly put an arm on her arm, while placing a hand on her back. The moment was captured after the royal family watched the coffin of the Queen transported to a hearse following the State Funeral.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
The Independent

The View co-host Ana Navarro criticises coverage of the Queen’s funeral amid Hurricane Fiona

Ana Navarro, political commentator and co-host of The View, called out television networks’ for their coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral as Hurricane Fiona rages through Puerto Rico.Navarro, who recently became a permanent co-host of The View, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the funeral coverage amid the ongoing tropical storm. “Folks, I respect the Queen as much as the next person,” she began her tweet. “I offer my condolences to the Brits and all who loved her. But can I please get some news and footage of the effects of Fiona in Puerto Rico? For those who...
ENVIRONMENT
SheKnows

Royal Families From Around the World Who Attended Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II‘s impact was felt and respected by people around the world, and many of the planet’s most esteemed leaders and non-British dignitaries attended the Queen’s funeral events on Monday to honor Her Majesty‘s life and legacy. Over 2,000 guests gathered at Westminster Abbey for...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Nhs England#Uk#Non Urgent Appointments#Crown
SheKnows

9 World Leaders Who Paid Their Respects at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

Not only did many members of the British royal family arrive to show their love and respect for the departed Queen Elizabeth II, but so did many esteemed leaders from around the world. From the United States to New Zealand, world leaders of all kinds arrived to mourn and pay tribute to the longest-reigning monarch.
WORLD
SheKnows

Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral for a Calculated Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s funeral - latest: Royal family to observe week of mourning as nation bids farewell

The royal family will observe another week of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II after she was laid to rest on Monday.King Charles III had decreed a day after the Queen died, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral.“Royal mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, Royal Household staff and representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties,” said Buckingham Palace.During the period, family members are not expected to carry out official engagements. Flags at royal residences will remain at half-mast until 8am...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Queen’s beloved horse Emma bids farewell to late monarch at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved horse, Carltonlima Emma, bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch as the Queen’s coffin processed through Windsor Castle on Monday.Many of the Queen’s four-legged friends, including her two corgis Sandy and Muick, made a special appearance at Windsor during the funeral procession. The black fell pony, nicknamed Emma, stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel.The horse was accompanied by Terry Pendry, the Queen’s head groom, who has held the position for the past 25 years. The Stud Groom bowed his head ast the State...
U.K.
SheKnows

SheKnows

68K+
Followers
7K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy