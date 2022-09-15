Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Polk County students score free formal wear by promising to avoid ‘risky’ behavior at school events
LAKELAND, Fla. - Homecoming is around the corner for many high school students, and those with a Polk County school ID have a chance to get the perfect outfit for free, thanks to a local organization called "UthImpact." The organization has a store at the Lakeland Square Mall between The...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
How I got my student loans forgiven: Public defender in Florida
An assistant public defender at the Orange County Public Defender's Office in Orlando, Florida, was used to her student loans not qualifying for relief that other federal loans did.
westorlandonews.com
New Kissimmee Postmaster Named
Frank Stallworth has come a long way from a casual carrier in Central Islip, New York, to Kissimmee Postmaster. His career began in 1987, and he traveled South to Maryland, North Carolina, and finally Florida as he climbed the postal ladder, becoming a clerk, supervisor, and manager before his latest appointment as postmaster.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
Celebrate National Queso Day with a free side of queso
ORLANDO, Fla. — To celebrate National Queso Day Moe’s Southwest Grill is offering all guests a free side of queso. Queso lovers can head to one of 650 Moe’s locations nationwide and get a free side of queso with no purchase necessary. The Mexican-style cuisine chain also...
positivelyosceola.com
Viva Osceola Returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park October 8, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
VIVA Osceola, presented by Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital, returns to Kissimmee’s Lakefront Park on Saturday October 8th from 11am – 6pm and will feature “live” music with headliners Domino Saints, Nano Cabrera, and Sammy Velez. There will also be local entertainers performing on the LA...
positivelyosceola.com
Let your voice be heard, National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20
On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a cross-country effort to register voters ahead of the midterm elections. Representatives from the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office will be stationed at three locations around the county to conduct voter registration. Those locations include:. Kissimmee City...
RELATED PEOPLE
westorlandonews.com
Ice Pro Relocates to Orlando Under Exciting New Ownership
Florida’s leading producer of custom ice creations, Ice Pro, announced the relocation of their Gulf-based headquarters in Parrish, Florida to Orlando under exciting new ownership. Ice Pro owners Joe and Lianne Rimer have suitably joined forces with ICEBAR Orlando owner Thom Kerr, who has acquired the newly named Ice...
theapopkavoice.com
Truck Driving School coming to Apopka
Florida plays a vital role in U.S. agriculture, producing more oranges, sugarcane, tomatoes, and watermelons than any other state, making the need for a fresh delivery of agricultural products an important factor. The ATA estimates that if current trends continue, the truck driver shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030. An aging workforce (20% of all Americans will be 65 or older by 2030) and an increase in early retirements triggered by the pandemic are likely the main reasons behind the shortage of truck drivers.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
positivelyosceola.com
Undefeated Tohopekaliga heads to Space Coast, 3-0 Harmony travels to Eua Gallie, headlining week five games
Early season games are fickle. Depending on the schedule, expectations, district vs. non-district, and a thousand other factors, early season games normally will not define what type of season a team will have or hope to have. Still, Harmony (3-0) and head coach Don Simon is not down-playing the importance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Central Florida pub opens 5 hours early to serve mourners, honor queen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday, a group of people gathered to remember Queen Elizabeth II in Orlando. The Pub along International Drive opened its doors to the public early for anyone interested in taking time to remember the queen. The Pub’s opening was hours ahead of its normal opening time....
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
WESH
Orlando photo exhibit highlights post-Hurricane Maria as Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Fiona pounds Puerto Rico, the island is no stranger to the conditions it's dealing with. Sept. 20, 2017 is forever etched in the heart of Puerto Rico. Photographs on display at Orlando Public Library are taking us back to the recovery efforts of post-Hurricane Maria five years after it made landfall.
orangeobserver.com
Windermere passes boathouse resolution
The town of Windermere approved unanimously a resolution to officially authorize the town attorney to proceed with a lawsuit filed against occupants of the boathouses at the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Town Council meeting. THE RESOLUTION. Whereas, the Town of Windermere was the landlord under five lease agreements, dated March 1,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
click orlando
‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents from the Ashlin Park community in Windermere said the school traffic near there homes is a safety hazard and they are fed up. Some residents said they have even received backlash just for telling drivers to respect their neighborhood. Giselle Zavala is the HOA...
westorlandonews.com
New Mural in Parramore as Gentrification Continues
A new mural celebrating the history of Parramore, called Rising Up, will brighten the landscape of the local community that has faced gentrification under Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. For whatever actual Parramore residents are left, they will recognize the art exhibit honoring those who helped build the district’s history.
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
Comments / 0