Florida plays a vital role in U.S. agriculture, producing more oranges, sugarcane, tomatoes, and watermelons than any other state, making the need for a fresh delivery of agricultural products an important factor. The ATA estimates that if current trends continue, the truck driver shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030. An aging workforce (20% of all Americans will be 65 or older by 2030) and an increase in early retirements triggered by the pandemic are likely the main reasons behind the shortage of truck drivers.

APOPKA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO