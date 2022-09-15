ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

New Kissimmee Postmaster Named

Frank Stallworth has come a long way from a casual carrier in Central Islip, New York, to Kissimmee Postmaster. His career began in 1987, and he traveled South to Maryland, North Carolina, and finally Florida as he climbed the postal ladder, becoming a clerk, supervisor, and manager before his latest appointment as postmaster.
Let your voice be heard, National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Americans will celebrate National Voter Registration Day with a cross-country effort to register voters ahead of the midterm elections. Representatives from the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections Office will be stationed at three locations around the county to conduct voter registration. Those locations include:. Kissimmee City...
Steven George
Ice Pro Relocates to Orlando Under Exciting New Ownership

Florida’s leading producer of custom ice creations, Ice Pro, announced the relocation of their Gulf-based headquarters in Parrish, Florida to Orlando under exciting new ownership. Ice Pro owners Joe and Lianne Rimer have suitably joined forces with ICEBAR Orlando owner Thom Kerr, who has acquired the newly named Ice...
Truck Driving School coming to Apopka

Florida plays a vital role in U.S. agriculture, producing more oranges, sugarcane, tomatoes, and watermelons than any other state, making the need for a fresh delivery of agricultural products an important factor. The ATA estimates that if current trends continue, the truck driver shortage could surpass 160,000 by 2030. An aging workforce (20% of all Americans will be 65 or older by 2030) and an increase in early retirements triggered by the pandemic are likely the main reasons behind the shortage of truck drivers.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
Windermere passes boathouse resolution

The town of Windermere approved unanimously a resolution to officially authorize the town attorney to proceed with a lawsuit filed against occupants of the boathouses at the Wednesday, Sept. 7, Town Council meeting. THE RESOLUTION. Whereas, the Town of Windermere was the landlord under five lease agreements, dated March 1,...
New Mural in Parramore as Gentrification Continues

A new mural celebrating the history of Parramore, called Rising Up, will brighten the landscape of the local community that has faced gentrification under Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. For whatever actual Parramore residents are left, they will recognize the art exhibit honoring those who helped build the district’s history.
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, I have put together a list of three beautiful beaches that are often overlook. While they might not be as famous as other places in Florida, they are definitely worth visiting, no matter who you are traveling with, since all of them are family-friendly too. Are you curious to see if your favorite beaches made it on the list? Have a look below.
