Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha woman facing up to 30 years in prison after crash in Burlington
RACINE COUNTY — A 42-year-old Kenosha woman faces three felony charges of second-degree recklessly encroaching safety after a crash just before midnight Friday in the town of Burlington. Valorie Gruber, 6730 14th Ave., made her initial appearance Monday afternoon in Racine County Circuit Court and is free on a...
Growing frustrations after 5 shot, 2 killed in separate fights at Kenosha bar
Seven people have been shot within a month at the same Kenosha bar. Two of those victims were killed.
Kenosha homeowner fights back and kills intruder
A Kenosha, Wisconsin, homeowner fought back and killed a man who was attempting to break into homes within the neighborhood.
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old girl gets first OWI after 100 mph+ chase with police in Racine Co.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested for her first OWI offense after authorities say she was driving over 100 miles per hour while intoxicated early Monday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha bar shooting; families demand answers, nobody in custody
KENOSHA, Wis. - Four people were shot and two of them died after a shooting outside a Kenosha bar on Sunday, Sept. 18. Now, one family is identifying one of the victims. FOX6 News cameras caught Kenosha police officers working to gather evidence near Roosevelt and 23rd Avenue on Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Officers walked into Las Margaritas with the bar owner and her attorney.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine flood-damaged household items pickup extended
RACINE, Wis. - The City of Racine’s Department of Public Works announced on Monday, Sept. 19 that it will be extending the deadline to call and schedule a bulk pickup for flood damaged household items to Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. The following items can be brought to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County high-speed pursuit; speeds top 100+ mph, 2 arrested
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested two persons following a pursuit in which speeds topped 100 miles per hour on I-94 early Monday, Sept. 19. A news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:20 a.m. Monday, deputies spotted a silver Jeep Compass traveling southbound on I-94 near the Highway C (Spring Street) overpass at 107 miles per hour.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha drunk driving arrest; Milwaukee man had child in car: officials
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in Waukesha late Saturday, Sept. 17 for allegedly driving drunk – and officials say he had a child in his vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for swerving and lane deviation on County Highway T at Silvernail Road around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. A news release says the driver displayed signs of impairment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee DPW worker robbed, shots fired, 16-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Department of Public Works' employee was robbed at gunpoint near Reservoir and Buffum on Monday, Sept. 19. A 16-year-old was arrested, and police are looking for more people involved in the attack caught on camera. Police said around 7 a.m., the DPW worker was robbed at...
Police: Kenosha homeowner kills intruder after being attacked
A Wisconsin homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. Kenosha Police said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said “the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle.” Police did report details of how the homeowner killed the intruder. No arrests were immediately reported.
Body of 16-year-old found in vacant Milwaukee home
Milwaukee police say they found the body of a 16-year-old boy in a home near 38th and Center Monday morning, and believe he died from gunshot wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 shot in Milwaukee Monday, 2 killed
MILWAUKEE - The week got off to a violent start in Milwaukee with eight people shot Monday, Sept. 19. Two of them died. There were seven shootings Monday and only two people arrested. Police said those two people shot each other. The youngest victim was just 16, and he lost his life as a result of the violence.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men shot then arrested near 60th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 22 and 24, were shot and arrested near 60th and Keefe Monday afternoon, Sept. 19. Police said the shots were fired around 1 p.m. when the men got into an argument. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries and...
Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured
Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured.
Waukesha daycare worker accused of abuse appears in court
The Waukesha daycare worker charged with felony abuse will be in court Monday morning. Heather Miller is expected to be in front of a judge at 1 o'clock.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks' Waukesha parade attack October trial expected to be lengthy
Darrell Brooks Jr. faces an October trial for the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. On Monday, the court ironed out details of what evidence and aspects of Brooks' history can be used during that jury trial. Decisions made Monday could shorten what’s expected to be a lengthy trial.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; teen dead near 71st and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot near 71st and Hampton early Sunday, Sept. 18. The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday. The teen died on the scene. Anyone with any information about this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain...
Attorney breaks down self-defense law after a deadly home invasion in Kenosha
Local attorney Jonathan LaVoy tells TMJ4 News that in a case like this, it all comes down to the way Wisconsin's self-defense law is written.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
38th and Hadley fatal shooting; Milwaukee police investigate teen's death
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy near 38th and Hadley on Monday morning, Sept 19. Investigators were dispatched to the neighborhood just before 10 a.m. Monday. The victim was located deceased in a vacant residence. Police have no one in custody. Anyone with...
Comments / 9