Virginia State

NBC Washington

Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up

Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Partnership taking aim at smoking rates in rural Appalachia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is teaming up with more than a dozen community pharmacies in Appalachia. According to a release, this partnership aims to help residents in rural Appalachia quit smoking and test the effectiveness of several smoking cessation programs. The specific aim...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WVNS

Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wvtf.org

The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over

The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration quietly released a document Friday overhauling Virginia’s policy on the treatment of transgender students, citing “parental rights.”  The “Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” published by the Virginia Department of Education will direct local school boards to adopt a […] The post Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
supertalk929.com

Five Wytheville doctors plead guilty in pain prescription scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break

Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

