NBC Washington
Why Some Legal Experts Think Virginia Governor's Policy Restricting Trans Students' Rights Won't Hold Up
Legal challenges will likely start to take shape this week against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's new policies restricting the rights of transgender students at schools. The governor's administration on Friday announced that school districts will be required to restrict which bathrooms transgender students may use and what pronouns they may be called.
New York Post
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reverses protections for transgender students
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is reversing course on how the state deals with transgender students — issuing a requirement that they use bathrooms and locker rooms based on their biological sex. The Republican rolled back changes made by his predecessor, which affected everything from bathroom usage to pronouns. The...
Virginia judge dismisses youth climate change lawsuit
A Virginia judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 young people who claim that the state's permitting of fossil fuel projects is exacerbating climate change
cbs19news
Partnership taking aim at smoking rates in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System is teaming up with more than a dozen community pharmacies in Appalachia. According to a release, this partnership aims to help residents in rural Appalachia quit smoking and test the effectiveness of several smoking cessation programs. The specific aim...
Former liquor store employee sold inventory information to rare bourbon hunters, Virginia ABC says
According to a release from Virginia ABC, 28-year-old Edgar Smith Garcia was a lead sales associate at a store from Feb. 14, 2020 to March 25, 2022, during which time he was found to be passing information on the store's inventory to an accomplice who would then sell it online to people looking to get rare bourbon.
Virginia tax rebates: See if you’re eligible with new tool
Virginia is starting to send out one-time tax rebates up to $250 per taxpayer, and there's a new tool out to check if you're eligible.
Maryland man caught in West Virginia with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses sentenced
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings. Malvo was 17 when...
Two local doctors plead guilty to overprescribing opioids
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Five doctors pleaded guilty in connection with prescription practices at a clinic operating in West Virginia and Virginia. Two of those doctors are from West Virginia. Vernon Stanley, of Fayetteville and Mark Clarkson of Princeton, pleaded guilty, along with three other doctors, to misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of […]
wvtf.org
The debate over Confederate memorials in Virginia is far from over
The battle over Confederate statues and memorials is not over. Fairfax County is on the road to ditching Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from the names of prominent highways, and the Navy is considering renaming ships that honor the Confederacy. Robert McCaw at the Council on American Islamic Relations...
wcyb.com
DOJ: Drug traffickers who conspired to sell meth in Southwest Virginia sentenced to prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A couple of drug traffickers who conspired with multiple other people to sell methamphetamine in Southwest Virginia were sentenced to prison terms last week in Abingdon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Josh Goodman, 46, of Richlands, Virginia, was sentenced to 9 years...
Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies
Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration quietly released a document Friday overhauling Virginia’s policy on the treatment of transgender students, citing “parental rights.” The “Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools” published by the Virginia Department of Education will direct local school boards to adopt a […] The post Youngkin administration overhauls Virginia transgender student policies appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Why are flags at half staff today in Virginia?
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is intended to raise awareness of American soldiers who are prisoners of war or are missing in action. According to the office of the governor, nearly 81,600 American soldiers are currently missing.
Over 100 hoarded dogs from Virginia all rescued
Saturday, national animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) rescued the remaining 27 dogs of over 100 left on a Virginia property after the owner died.
WJLA
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
supertalk929.com
Five Wytheville doctors plead guilty in pain prescription scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22.
Virginia schools could soon change the way they treat transgender students
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has released a new draft policy for the treatment of transgender students in the Commonwealth's public schools.
fox5dc.com
DC man arrested for using counterfeit bills at Stafford County mall: police
STAFFORD, Va. - Authorities arrested a D.C. man they say was passing counterfeit bills at a shopping mall in Virginia. Officers say 28-year-old Cinquan Cartledge faces several charges including possession of fraudulent currency after he used fake $100 bills at stores at Stafford Market Place. Police were called to the...
After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break
Mercedes Benson, a single mom who makes a little under $50,000 a year running a coffee shop in Richmond, doesn’t usually expect things to go her way during tax season. On her state income taxes, Benson said she usually owes money or gets a tiny refund that doesn’t go very far. But as she tries […] The post After years of effort, Virginia is giving lower-income workers a major tax break appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Dominion customers: The extra $15 you’re paying every month will continue
The increase Dominion Energy customers have seen in their bills over the summer is now semi-permanent.
