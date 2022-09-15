Read full article on original website
Related
dailytrib.com
‘Tuna Christmas’ auditions Oct. 3-4
The Hill Country Community Theatre is holding open auditions on Oct. 3 and 4 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for its holiday production of “A Tuna Christmas.” The play runs Dec. 2-18 on Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons at the nonprofit theater, 4003 FM 2147 in Cottonwood Shores.
dailytrib.com
Gospel choir concert Sept. 25 benefits African American History Museum
A newly formed gospel choir debuts at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. in Marble Falls, to raise money for the African American History Museum planned for St. Frederick’s Baptist Church, also in Marble Falls. The Multicultural Community Choir includes members from Little Ebenezer Baptist Church in Hutto and the Church of Renewal of Marble Falls.
Austin Chronicle
A Pair of Porcupines in Zilker
There's a snuffling, and chewing. The newest resident at the Austin Nature & Science Center, a four-month-old male porcupine, is gnawing on on some treats: fresh fruit, veggies, and especially his favorite, sweet potatoes. The young porcupine is one of a pair that are becoming permanent residents of the Austin...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: Celebrities who live in the Austin area
Being the Live Music Capital of the World, you could say Austin has a knack for creating and attracting talent.
sanantoniomag.com
Four Hill Country Hikes for Fall
This state park is located 9 miles east of Johnson City and offers more than 20 hiking trails of varying lengths, elevation gains and difficulties. It’s a popular camping spot for San Antonio and Austin families and many of the hikers you’ll meet along the trails are overnight campers.
365thingsaustin.com
$15 Unlimited Play At Top Golf
Hit all the golf balls you want for just $15 per person at Top Golf! Every Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, you and your friends can get this special offer by asking your Bay Host at the beginning of your visit to apply the promotion. When: Monday–Friday...
ESPN Shines Spotlight On Texas
College GameDay drew its top Week 2 viewership in over a decade and all eyes were upon the University of Texas on Saturday. The show, which drew huge crowds to the Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn on Saturday morning, averaged 2,104,000 million viewers on Saturday, an increase of 26% from 2021’s Week 2 total.
IN THIS ARTICLE
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
KXAN
Austin model alleges she had an affair with Adam Levine
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Instagram model claims she had an affair with singer Adam Levine. University of Texas at Austin graduate Sumner Stroh, 23, posted a video on her social media Monday claiming to have had a relationship with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 front man. “I was having...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
Memorial to honor 75 pets killed in 2021 Ponderosa Pet Resort fire
Sunday marks one year since 75 animals died in a fire at Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown.
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
KVUE Profiles: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ
AUSTIN, Texas — As part of KVUE's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin to meet the proud Tejano behind the restaurant's beloved food. "Valentina’s started with the idea of wanting to represent what I felt was true Tejano cooking," owner...
fox7austin.com
Dogs in pop-up crates at Austin Animal Center still needing homes
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Animal Center is still needing to find homes for about 20 dogs still living in pop up crates. The shelter held a "Clear the Crates" event Saturday to get dogs adopted to help alleviate the capacity crisis. 18 dogs were adopted and five went to foster homes as part of the event.
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In San Marcos (Texas)
San Marcos, nicknamed San Marvelous, is the seat of Hays County and a beautiful small city that’s welcoming, modern, and steeped with history and culture. With many endangered species inhabiting its waterways and natural habitats, public art installations, and enticing shopping opportunities, this is a great tourist hotspot with many unique, one-of-a-kind sites to explore.
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
Comments / 0