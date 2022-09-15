Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO