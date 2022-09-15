Read full article on original website
Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
salemathletics.org
Salem Jr. High Continue Strong Season at Spartan Invitational Against Large Field; Boys 3rd/Girls 7th; Girls Led By Lee & Boy by Stephens/Yakubek
Salem Quakers cross country competed in one of Northeast Ohio’s premier meets, Spartan Invitational, Saturday afternoon on the campus of Boardman High School. On a tough course, warm day and a large/talented field of runners, the Quakers girls and boys ran strong with the best! The junior high school races featured a plethora of the best junior high teams/programs in all of Ohio. Salem competed in the Division II/III races; each featuring, between complete and incomplete teams, over 50 teams.
salemathletics.org
Salem Girls Soccer 2, Niles Dragons 1
The Salem Girls Soccer team battled to 2-1 win at Sebo Stadium in non-conference action vs the Niles Dragons. Rylee Hutton scored both goals for the Lady Quakers on the day. The defense played a fantastic second half to help Salem to the victory and improve to 7-2 on the season.
salemathletics.org
Salem CC Strong Against Large Field of NE Ohio’s Best; Girls 3rd & Boys 11th, Girls Led by Hopple and Boys Madison
Salem Quakers cross country competed in one of Northeast Ohio’s premier meets, Spartan Invitational, Saturday afternoon on the campus of Boardman High School. On a tough course, warm day and a large/talented field of runners, the Quakers girls and boys ran strong with the best! The high school races featured a plethora of ranked teams in Division II of Ohio, including #1 ranked boys (marlington) and girls (minerva) teams, and of the best teams out of western Pennsylvania.
Akron Buchtel football finds perfect birthday gift for its coach - a win over Benedictine
The Griffins scored 24 points in a row to beat the Bengals 24-19
No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28
MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
27 First News
Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
WFMJ.com
Valley mourns loss of boxing great Earnie Shavers, Newton Falls, OH
Mourners gathered early this morning to remember and celebrate the life of Ernie Shavers. Calling hours and the funeral took place at Shavers Alma Mater at Newton Falls Schools in the auditorium. The retired professional boxer will forever be remember for the large impact he has made on the Mahoning...
Video: Akron punter pulls off slick move against Tennessee
Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.
These 9 NE Ohio lottery winners won $2.6M in September
A $20 Ohio Lottery scratch-off sold at a Warren grocery store will pay $2 million over the next 25 years. Eight other lottery winners from Northeast Ohio announced just this month have won a combined more than $600,000 before taxes.
Hundreds gather at Eastwood Field for recovery rally
The Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention - or ASAP - held its 10th annual Rally for Recovery today at Eastwood Field.
kentwired.com
Friends and family share memories of Megan Richards, a Kent State student who died of brain cancer at 22
Megan Richards’ loved ones remember her as being kind, loving and strong. On Sunday, Sept. 4, Megan Marie Richards, a Kent State student, died at the age of 22 following a nearly two-year battle with brain cancer. Richards was born on May 21, 2000, and grew up in Broadview...
ashlandsource.com
Orrville man killed, 4 others injured in Saturday night Wayne County crash
BAUGHMAN TOWNSHIP -- An Orrville man was killed and four others hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday night, according to the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler Robert Lewis, 26, of Orrville, was killed in the crash, the Patrol reported.
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
Suspected explosive leads to bomb squad investigation in Mansfield
A contractor cleaning out an abandoned home on Harker Street in Mansfield made a frightening discovery Saturday that led to an investigation by the Ashland County Bomb Squad.
25YO man arrested in connection with homicide of 50YO Akron woman
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection with the homicide of a 50-year-old woman, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.
Arcade with 350 pinball machines coming to downtown Girard
There will be rows and rows of pinball machines inside Rob Berk's new business called Past Times.
