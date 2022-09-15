ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Archbishop Hoban ascends to No. 1 in high school football rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban is the new No. 1-ranked high school football team in the area. Lamar Sperling’s 232 yards rushing and three touchdowns Friday in a 28-7 win against St. Ignatius did the Knights part, moving up from No. 2 in last week’s area Top 25, while defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward suffered its first loss of the season in a 31-28 upset at Massillon Washington.
AKRON, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem Jr. High Continue Strong Season at Spartan Invitational Against Large Field; Boys 3rd/Girls 7th; Girls Led By Lee & Boy by Stephens/Yakubek

Salem Quakers cross country competed in one of Northeast Ohio’s premier meets, Spartan Invitational, Saturday afternoon on the campus of Boardman High School. On a tough course, warm day and a large/talented field of runners, the Quakers girls and boys ran strong with the best! The junior high school races featured a plethora of the best junior high teams/programs in all of Ohio. Salem competed in the Division II/III races; each featuring, between complete and incomplete teams, over 50 teams.
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem Girls Soccer 2, Niles Dragons 1

The Salem Girls Soccer team battled to 2-1 win at Sebo Stadium in non-conference action vs the Niles Dragons. Rylee Hutton scored both goals for the Lady Quakers on the day. The defense played a fantastic second half to help Salem to the victory and improve to 7-2 on the season.
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem CC Strong Against Large Field of NE Ohio’s Best; Girls 3rd & Boys 11th, Girls Led by Hopple and Boys Madison

Salem Quakers cross country competed in one of Northeast Ohio’s premier meets, Spartan Invitational, Saturday afternoon on the campus of Boardman High School. On a tough course, warm day and a large/talented field of runners, the Quakers girls and boys ran strong with the best! The high school races featured a plethora of ranked teams in Division II of Ohio, including #1 ranked boys (marlington) and girls (minerva) teams, and of the best teams out of western Pennsylvania.
SALEM, OH
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward stunned by Massillon Washington in thriller, 31-28

MASSILLON, Ohio — As the fans headed for the exits, a loud roar erupted at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. Massillon had a second chance. With 16 seconds left and trailing 28-25, the Tigers took over after a dramatic St. Edward fumble. On a night where it seemed like they had 10 extra chances, one more is all they would need as QB Jalen Slaughter connected with Braylyn Toles for a 24-yard game-winning touchdown as Massillon Washington downed top-ranked St. Edward, 31-28, on Friday night.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
BETHEL PARK, PA
27 First News

Newton Falls community honors boxing legend Earnie Shavers

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Family and friends gathered at Newton Falls Junior/Senior High School for Earnie Shavers’ funeral. The former heavyweight boxer was a graduate of Newton Falls schools in 1963. After graduation, Shavers continued to visit and give back to Newton Falls. He would hold classroom...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Akron punter pulls off slick move against Tennessee

Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move. Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item Saturday afternoon after it was discovered inside an abandoned Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from the neighborhood after a demolition team found a mortar shell as they were clearing belongings from the Harker Street home. Mansfield...
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses. This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).
AKRON, OH

