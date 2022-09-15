ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

iheart.com

York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident

>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Dauphin County, PA
Traffic
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Dauphin County, PA
Government
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound

CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
UNION COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-80 EB in Montour County, restricts lane of I-80 WB

1 p.m. UPDATE - All lanes of I-80 EB and WB are now open in Montour County. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn. Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42. PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash leaves 1 dead in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire near Strasburg

STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
STRASBURG, PA
fcfreepress

Multiple calls send responders scrambling

Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Victim of fatal York County crash identified

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA

