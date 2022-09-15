Read full article on original website
Crews respond to early morning barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency responders are battling an early morning fire in Paradise Township Monday morning. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on Strasburg Road and Paradise Lane at 12:08 a.m. on Monday. There are no reported injuries or displacements at this time,...
iheart.com
York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident
>York County Man Identified As Fatality In Saturday Accident. (York County, PA) -- Authorities have identified a man who died following a vehicle crash Saturday evening in Jackson Township. The incident happened at around 7:15 p.m. on Hanover Road. Authorities say that 55-year-old James Morgan of York County suffered some sort of medical event while driving that led him to hit another vehicle. Morgan was the only fatality associated with the accident and no other injuries were reported.
Crews battle overnight fire in York County, four people displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four people were displaced following an overnight fire in Spring Garden Township on Sunday. According to York County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 1400 block of South Duke Street at 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 18. Emergency responders continued to battle the fire early into Monday morning.
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 322 results in road closure, injuries
A multiple-vehicle accident injured several people along Route 322 in Dauphin County Saturday afternoon. The accident, which occurred between Penhar Drive and Mushroom Hill Road at around 4:22 p.m., closed both lanes and caused a large traffic disruption, according to the 511PA Harrisburg Twitter account. Police have not yet confirmed...
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: A view from Samuel Lewis Park
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Here’s a view looking south from the summit of Mount Pisgah at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, located in York County. There are actually two Mount Pisgahs in Pennsylvania, and both are located in state parks. One is at Mount Pisgah State Park, located in the Endless Mountains of northern Pennsylvania, near Troy Borough in Bradford County.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash closes portion of US 322 Westbound
CHAMBERS HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has shut down US 322 Westbound near the Walmart Supercenter in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, there is a Multi-vehicle crash on US 322 westbound between Mushroom Hill Road and Penhar Drive. All lanes are closed. No word on what caused the accident...
PennDOT emphasizes importance of roundabouts as new ones spring up in Harrisburg
As new roundabouts are being built as a part of Harrisburg’s 2nd Street project, PennDOT announced that department data is showing a decrease in fatalities, injuries and crashes at more than 30 intersections where the feature replaced traditional traffic patterns. “We continue to see that Pennsylvania’s roundabouts save lives...
Crash on Route 45 in Union County claims life of woman
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township. State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
Crash closes I-80 EB in Montour County, restricts lane of I-80 WB
1 p.m. UPDATE - All lanes of I-80 EB and WB are now open in Montour County. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn. Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42. PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.
Crash leaves 1 dead in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office says a man is dead following a vehicle crash in Jackson Township on Saturday evening. First responders were called to the 1000 block of Hanover Road just after 7 p.m. for reports of a vehicle crash. The driver of the...
‘Medical event’ likely caused York County crash: coroner
Saturday evening’s crash on Hanover Road in Jackson Township appears to have happened after the driver, who was found deceased, “likely had a medical event that occurred while he was driving,” according to a report from the York County Coroner’s office. The man, who has not...
WGAL
Crews battle fire near Strasburg
STRASBURG, Pa. — Crews responded to a barn fire in Lancaster County early Monday morning. The fire happened along Route 741 just east of Strasburg. Crews were using an excavator to spread out smoldering hay, then spraying it with water.
Multiple calls send responders scrambling
Multiple calls sent first responders scrambling to locations across the county last weekend. Firefighters from Chambersburg Fire Dept. responded to the 200 Block of South Second Street Sunday night for a reported appliance fire with a burn patient. Tower 1 arrived on the scene of a three-story multi-unit apartment building...
WGAL
DUI suspect crashes car with child inside, Upper Allen Township police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who had a child in her car was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Cumberland County this weekend, according to police. Related video above: Crash scene, suspect photo. Upper Allen Township police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash around...
skooknews.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 309 Closed South of Tamaqua Due to Fatal Crash in Lehigh County
Route 309 is closed in both directions south of Tamaqua late Friday due to a fatal crash. The crash reported occurred just before 9:00pm at the intersection with Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. A coroner was reported to have been called to the scene of the crash. The...
WGAL
Spring Garden Township police warn public about recent robberies
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Spring Garden Township, York County, are warning residents about two recent armed robberies. On Thursday, Sept. 8, just before 10 p.m., police said a person parked on the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood and a man "suddenly appeared" at the driver's side door. The robber had a gun and demanded money.
Trash pick-up bills rise in Dauphin County
Residents in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County, are the latest to learn that their trash pick-up bills are rising.
abc27.com
Annual Fort Hunter Day held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration to bring in the autumn season was held on Sunday in Harrisburg. Fort Hunter Day was held at the Fort Hunter Museum and Park along Front Street. The free celebration celebrates the old-time ways of life with entertainment and activities for all ages.
Storms, powerful winds possible Monday across part of central Pa.
Thunderstorms could pop up across south-central Pennsylvania Monday and bring with them forceful, possibly damaging winds, forecasters said. “Strong to marginally severe” wind gusts and storms are most likely in the afternoon and early evening, according to the National Weather Service. A hazardous weather outlook is in effect Monday...
abc27.com
Victim of fatal York County crash identified
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man has died after a crash occurred on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 17 in Jackson Township, York County. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s office, the multi-vehicle crash occurred with entrapment in the 1000 block of Hanover Road. The coroner’s office was dispatched at 7:16 p.m.
