1 p.m. UPDATE - All lanes of I-80 EB and WB are now open in Montour County. Both lanes for Interstate 80 eastbound and the left (passing) lane of Interstate 80 westbound are closed at mile marker 227 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash. Montour County Firewire reports the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between exit 224 for PA-54 Danville and Exit 232 for PA-42 Buckhorn. Eastbound traffic is being detoured using Routes 54, 11 and 42. PennDOT says the eastbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours. Updates will follow.

MONTOUR COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO