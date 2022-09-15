ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, KY

Burlington, KY
Kentucky Education
Kentucky Society
linknky.com

Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool

An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
VILLA HILLS, KY
linknky.com

A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer

DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Alexandria welcomes new city clerk

Alexandria officially swore in longtime city employee Stephanie Tarter as city clerk at Thursday’s city council meeting. Tarter currently works as the assistant city clerk and will assume her new duties on October 1. “I have no doubt that Stephanie’s going to do a wonderful job,” said councilwoman Susan...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
Fox 19

11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
VILLA HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Republican candidates speak at Wilder city council meeting

Two local Republican candidates, Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Jerry Gearding, visited the Wilder City Council meeting last week. Several Wilder residents also attended the meeting, both to hear about news related to the city and to listen to the candidates speak. Tyna Eichman, a Wilder resident of 14 years, attended...
WILDER, KY
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Child drowns in swimming pool in Villa Hills according to police

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A child drowned in a swimming pool in Villa Hills, according to police. Reports were of an 11-year-old victim. After continued resuscitation efforts from medical personnel, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. The lifesaving resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the...
VILLA HILLS, KY
10TV

Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
COLUMBUS, OH

