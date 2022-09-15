Read full article on original website
Cincinnati Public Schools isn't meeting state education expectations
These report cards are broken down into categories and then given a star rating. Three stars or higher means districts are meeting the state’s expectations.
Boone County town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse, scams
The Boone County Elder Abuse Prevention Task Force will be hosting a town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse and scams, as well as strategies to avoid becoming a victim of these threats. It will be held on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boone County...
Juvenile arrested following threatening social media post aimed at Deer Park school
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) -A juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with a threatening social media post aimed at Amity Elementary school. According to Deer Park police, at around 1 p.m., a female was arrested and taken into custody after officers conducted a thorough investigation. Officers say that she is...
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
Alexandria welcomes new city clerk
Alexandria officially swore in longtime city employee Stephanie Tarter as city clerk at Thursday’s city council meeting. Tarter currently works as the assistant city clerk and will assume her new duties on October 1. “I have no doubt that Stephanie’s going to do a wonderful job,” said councilwoman Susan...
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Cincinnati high school mourns loss of 15-year-old student shot, killed
CINCINNATI — A local high school is mourning the loss of one of their top students after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday night. The latest shooting at Main and Orchard in Over-the-Rhine was just two blocks north of the mass shooting last month. Grief counselors were on...
Family speaks out, asks for continued support as Indiana officer remains in hospice
It’s been five weeks since Richmond K-9 Officer Seara Burton was shot in the head while on duty. Officer Burton has been in hospice care since Sept. 3, two days after she was taken off life support. Burton’s grandmother, Jacque, is now speaking out about how much her grandmother...
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department. The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said. Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately...
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Republican candidates speak at Wilder city council meeting
Two local Republican candidates, Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Jerry Gearding, visited the Wilder City Council meeting last week. Several Wilder residents also attended the meeting, both to hear about news related to the city and to listen to the candidates speak. Tyna Eichman, a Wilder resident of 14 years, attended...
Vice mayor: Detective suspended for saying ‘n-word’ should be ‘fully exonerated, returned to duty’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s vice mayor is supporting a veteran detective whose police powers were recently suspended for saying the “n-word” on duty and calling for him to be put back on active duty. Detective Joehonny Reese, who is Black, is the third Cincinnati police officer in...
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
Child drowns in swimming pool in Villa Hills according to police
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A child drowned in a swimming pool in Villa Hills, according to police. Reports were of an 11-year-old victim. After continued resuscitation efforts from medical personnel, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. The lifesaving resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the...
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
