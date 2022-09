The 49ers lost Trey Lance to a season-ending injury against the Seahawks, yet the Niners still managed a convincing win with some net positives. It’s certainly fair to be both upset and concerned about the San Francisco 49ers’ future with quarterback Trey Lance, whose season-ending ankle break in the Niners’ 27-7 Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks will dominate talking points for the team for quite some time now.

