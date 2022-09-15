Read full article on original website
Republican candidates speak at Wilder city council meeting
Two local Republican candidates, Shelley Funke Frommeyer and Jerry Gearding, visited the Wilder City Council meeting last week. Several Wilder residents also attended the meeting, both to hear about news related to the city and to listen to the candidates speak. Tyna Eichman, a Wilder resident of 14 years, attended...
Boone County plans ‘CVG trail’
Boone County is planning a 4.6-mile pedestrian path near the northern portion of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The 10-foot-wide, 4.6-mile path, currently referred to as the CVG trail, will stretch from Conner Road in Hebron, along KY 20, to Mineola Pike in Erlanger. The trail will be for pedestrians and bikes only, creating a path near the airport’s northern property.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Alexandria welcomes new city clerk
Alexandria officially swore in longtime city employee Stephanie Tarter as city clerk at Thursday’s city council meeting. Tarter currently works as the assistant city clerk and will assume her new duties on October 1. “I have no doubt that Stephanie’s going to do a wonderful job,” said councilwoman Susan...
Boone County town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse, scams
The Boone County Elder Abuse Prevention Task Force will be hosting a town hall to raise awareness about elder abuse and scams, as well as strategies to avoid becoming a victim of these threats. It will be held on Oct. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Boone County...
A Decade of Decadence: DBL Law’s Women of Excellence Event at the home of Bob and Diane Hoffer
DBL Law’s fête of the season returned in spectacular fashion at the residence of Bob and Diane Hoffer in Fort Mitchell on Friday. Billed as a networking event with “Cocktails, lifestyle, luxury, wellness, food, and more,” there were a variety of activities and presentations for it’s guests of distinction, with something for everyone to experience.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
Oakley townhome development lands key approval
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A major townhome project in Oakley took a step forward Friday morning after Cincinnati's City Planning Commission approved a zoning change at the site. City Planning Commission approved a zoning change for Cristo Homes, one of the region's largest homebuilders, to construct its Arcadia townhomes...
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
Cincinnati Public Schools isn't meeting state education expectations
These report cards are broken down into categories and then given a star rating. Three stars or higher means districts are meeting the state’s expectations.
One of these two will be Florence's first new mayor in more than two decades
FLORENCE, Ky. — The retail center of northern Kentucky, the city of Florence, will have a new mayor for the first time in a long time. Current Mayor Diane Whalen is not seeking re-election after 24 years in office, instead opting for retirement. There is much common ground, and...
Unknown group washes chalk off sidewalk from abortion rights event, ‘Chalk for Choice’
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Ohio Pro-Choice Movement hosted a chalk message event outside of the Clermont County board of elections and Republican Party building on Saturday afternoon. People of all ages attended the event, known as “Chalk for Choice,” writing...
KYTC to close interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the closure of two interstate ramps in Boone County for pavement repairs on Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. The westbound Interstate 275 entrance and exit ramps from Mineola Pike and...
Road report: KYTC reports on active projects in NKY this week; special note on KY 8 historic bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on the following conditions and/or operations this week. Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:. Special note: Rehabilitation of the historic truss bridge on KY 8 (Mary Ingalls Highway) in Campbell County has a revised estimated...
Vice mayor: Detective suspended for saying ‘n-word’ should be ‘fully exonerated, returned to duty’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s vice mayor is supporting a veteran detective whose police powers were recently suspended for saying the “n-word” on duty and calling for him to be put back on active duty. Detective Joehonny Reese, who is Black, is the third Cincinnati police officer in...
Kroger: Workers' union votes for strike authorization
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kroger employees' union has voted to authorize to strike after members rejected a tentative deal with the company this week. A spokesperson for the Cincinnati-based grocery store chain told 10TV on Friday this was the third tentative agreement that was fully recommended for ratification by the union and company bargaining committees. The agreement was Kroger's "Last Best and Final offer."
The Legend of The Gaines Tavern
The Gaines Tavern, or The Abner Gaines House, is located in Walton, Kentucky. It is the oldest house in Walton. The location of the home was a tavern as far back as 1795. Abner Gaines purchased the tavern in 1813 and then replaced it with the house in 1814. The following year he opened a post office inside the tavern, known as the ¨Gaines Crossroads¨. He then started the first stagecoach line between Cincinnati and Lexington. He and his wife had 13 children.
Pickleball at Sawyer Point: New riverfront facility showcases Cincinnati as 'top city in Midwest' for fast-growing sport
CINCINNATI — Gary Lessis fell in love with the sport of pickleball pretty much as soon as he picked up a paddle three years ago while playing with a friend in Madeira, Ohio. Since then, the now-62-year-old has worked tirelessly to create a larger fan base closer to his home— like, literally across the street. The downtown Cincinnati resident started the Pickleball at Sawyer Point club based out of the picturesque riverfront park of the same name.
Mason County Property Transfers
Glenn O. Bishop and Billy Rose Bishop to Asa Zorn, 708 Bank Street, $21,500. Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley to Jackie Ray Smalley and Shirley J. Smalley, 405 East Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration. City of Maysville to Shauntae Greene, 212 East Fifth Street, $1,900. Dennis L....
Boone County breaks ground on the site of the new Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Animal Shelter
Boone County broke ground last week on the site of the new animal shelter to be named the “Ron & Sherri Lou Noel Boone County Animal Shelter” in honor of the lead donors. This is the culmination of a process that began in 2015 and has included evaluations by Animal Arts, a nationally recognized animal sheltering expert, a feasibility study by SMP Design of Cincinnati, a capital fundraising campaign that has raised $2.3 million in private funds to date aided by Convergent Nonprofit Solutions and the Horizon Fund of NKY, and final approval by the Boone County Fiscal Court.
