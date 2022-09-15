ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Clay Clay
4d ago

Big cats in north Ga 💯 no questions asked. I have seen in person many times. In the mountains they are there living there best lives. DNR can say what the want they are wrong,

IndigenousSapien2525
4d ago

I am almost 58 years old. As a young girl of 8 or 9 I used to see two of them roam through our property once or twice a month, late at night, in Middle Georgia, down around Wilcox County. I can tell you I also beyond doubt saw one with my sister about 20 years ago up in South Pulaski county in broad daylight. It was tracking on some puppies someone had dumped on the side of a dirt road. We had stopped to pick up the pups and it crossed into the road from the brush not 50 yards from us. Anyone who believes there aren’t Panthers in Georgia are either clinically insane or downplaying the threat for some reason.

Bobby Martin
4d ago

Hell, with all the damn building that's going on our wildlife no longer has any wilderness to roam in !! Have everything from deer to raccoons running around the house with me living almost in the heart of town !!!!

WJBF

Georgia’s top burger chains in 2022

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day. According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year. […]
GEORGIA STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
beckersspine.com

Georgia pain practice reports data breach affecting 39,000+

The Physicians’ Spine and Rehabilitation Specialists of Georgia in Rome notified patients of a data breach affecting 39,765 people, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JD Supra on Sept. 16. The practice learned about the breach July 11 and notified patients Sept. 2, the report said. The breach...
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Bear illegally killed in north Georgia

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources got a tip about a bear being illegally lured and killed in White County. An investigation was conducted and it was determined that the bear was killed illegally over bait. The bear was seized and the meat...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. peanut harvest underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The weather for the peanut harvest seems to be turning out just the way South Georgia farmers want. WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Scott Monfort, the University of Georgia Extension State Peanut Agronomist, about expectations for this year’s harvest. “Yes, we are extremely lucky...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern prepares for 2022 Homecoming

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Eagle Nation prepares to celebrate this weekend. Georgia Southern University has events all week to mark Homecoming 2022. Students lined up to get their 2022 Homecoming shirts. The theme will be Back to the 2000′s, students who may not have seen CD’s got the chance to decorate a few.
STATESBORO, GA
clayconews.com

GBI Investigates Officer Involved Fatal Shooting of Man with Replica Firearm in Habersham County, Georgia

Mt. Airy, GA (September 13, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Habersham County, Georgia. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 12, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
GEORGIA STATE

