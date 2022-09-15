Big cats in north Ga 💯 no questions asked. I have seen in person many times. In the mountains they are there living there best lives. DNR can say what the want they are wrong,
I am almost 58 years old. As a young girl of 8 or 9 I used to see two of them roam through our property once or twice a month, late at night, in Middle Georgia, down around Wilcox County. I can tell you I also beyond doubt saw one with my sister about 20 years ago up in South Pulaski county in broad daylight. It was tracking on some puppies someone had dumped on the side of a dirt road. We had stopped to pick up the pups and it crossed into the road from the brush not 50 yards from us. Anyone who believes there aren’t Panthers in Georgia are either clinically insane or downplaying the threat for some reason.
Hell, with all the damn building that's going on our wildlife no longer has any wilderness to roam in !! Have everything from deer to raccoons running around the house with me living almost in the heart of town !!!!
Comments / 76