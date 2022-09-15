Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Japan Calls for ‘Counter-Strike’ Capabilities as Tensions Rise
Japanese leaders continue to try and expand the interpretation of “defensive” enshrined in Japan’s constitution to increase flexibility when it comes to the use of military force. During a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada registered concern...
POLITICO
Action ahead on Electoral Count Act
SPENDY SEPTEMBER — With just a handful of legislative days left before the new fiscal year, negotiations over the stopgap spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown are picking up steam. Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reemphasized his commitment to another aid package for...
French leader to meet Iran's Raisi to urge revival of deal
French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart as Paris warns the clerical state that it will not get a better proposal to revive a nuclear accord. The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: Why the U.N. General Assembly lost its teeth
ACROSS THE POND — “Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen,” by AP’s Darlene Superville in London. — WATCH: “World leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II at funeral, in 180 seconds”. — Washingtonian’s Sylvie McNamara went to The Queen Vic bar on...
RELATED PEOPLE
White House: American freed by Taliban in prisoner swap
An Afghan drug trafficker jailed by the United States was also freed and returned to Kabul.
Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
Ukraine marches farther into liberated lands, separatist calls for urgent referendum
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its troops have marched farther east into territory recently abandoned by Russia, paving the way for a potential assault on Moscow's occupation forces in the Donbas region as Kyiv seeks more Western arms.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down DeSantis’ migrant stunt
HAPPENING TONIGHT — DONALD TRUMP is set to stump for Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. VANCE in Youngstown tonight. (More from the Cincinnati Enquirer) — “In Ohio, Vance scrambles to ramp up campaign after mounting GOP criticism,” by WaPo’s Annie Linksey from Ottawa, Ohio. — “Rally With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Here’s what FARA experts will be watching during the Barrack trial
WHAT FARA EXPERTS WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN THE BARRACK TRIAL: Ahead of this week’s trial on foreign agent charges for former Trump campaign adviser and real estate investor Tom Barrack and his former aide Matthew Grimes, PI spoke with around a half dozen FARA experts to see what they’ll be keeping an eye out for as the trial progresses, with the future use of DOJ’s relatively new tool for prosecuting foreign influence cases potentially on the line.
POLITICO
Don’t expect a new FAA chief anytime soon
— A Los Angles search warrant has complicated the timeline for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the FAA. — What’s next for freight rail workers after Thursday’s tentative agreement to avert a potential strike. — The new EV tax credit may well violate international trade rules,...
POLITICO
Biden declared the pandemic 'over.' His Covid team says it's more complicated.
White House officials spent the better part of this year plotting a delicate, step-by-step process they hoped would guide the U.S. out of its pandemic era. One element that was not part of that plan: President Joe Biden just coming out and saying it. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said...
White House surges aid to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico on a haunting five-year anniversary
Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet another catastrophic storm is testing the federal government's capacity to mount a rapid response on an island exposed by its rudimentary infrastructure and vulnerability to climate change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden leaves no doubt: ‘Strategic ambiguity’ toward Taiwan is dead
The president's remark that the U.S. would defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack “doesn't really have the hallmark of an off-the-cuff remark,” one expert said.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Who will — and won’t — commit to accepting election results
Your Sunday morning read is this big swing on the precarity of American democracy from NYT’s David Leonhardt, who writes that we face “the most serious challenge to the country’s governing ideals in decades” thanks to two major threats. 1. “The first threat is acute: a...
POLITICO
UNGA in the shadow of Russia and the Queen
Hello from New York and welcome to this year’s edition of POLITICO’s U.N. General Assembly newsletter!. This week Global Insider will publish daily, with Suzanne Lynch as co-author. The Global Insider podcast is also back with daily episodes starting Tuesday. For all our readers not in town, we...
Mar-a-Lago: the lax security of Trump’s alternative ‘White House’ – visualized
The ex-president’s Florida estate has a history of security breaches, from US military plans viewed in front of paying guests to a makeshift ‘situation room’
Former FBI assistant director says Trump is getting 'increasingly cornered' and that his embrace of QAnon is the 'last act of a desperate man'
Frank Figliuzzi said he believes Trump is attracted to the QAnon movement like "a moth to the flame."
POLITICO
U.S. looks to trade former Afghan aircraft for counterterrorism help in Central Asia
The U.S. is negotiating with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to trade nearly 50 military aircraft flown across the border as the Afghan government collapsed last summer for help hunting terrorists in Afghanistan, according to two people with knowledge of the talks. The fate of the U.S.-donated aircraft has been in limbo...
Indonesia parliament passes long-awaited data protection bill
JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament passed into law on Tuesday a personal data protection bill that includes corporate fines and up to six years imprisonment for those found to have mishandled data in the world's fourth most populous country.
ASIA・
Taiwan earthquake reminds us how vulnerable the world's chip supply really is
The 6.8 magnitude earthquake didn't disrupt production.. This time. Taiwan based semiconductor manufacturers reported no major damage after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the south eastern coast of Taiwan on September 18. The geology of Taiwan means it is highly vulnerable to earthquakes, and this latest one provides a reminder of how vulnerable a huge chunk (opens in new tab) of the world’s chip supply is.
Comments / 9