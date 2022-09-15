ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

Japan Calls for ‘Counter-Strike’ Capabilities as Tensions Rise

Japanese leaders continue to try and expand the interpretation of “defensive” enshrined in Japan’s constitution to increase flexibility when it comes to the use of military force. During a meeting at the Pentagon with U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin, Japanese minister of defense Yasukazu Hamada registered concern...
POLITICO

Action ahead on Electoral Count Act

SPENDY SEPTEMBER — With just a handful of legislative days left before the new fiscal year, negotiations over the stopgap spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown are picking up steam. Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) reemphasized his commitment to another aid package for...
AFP

French leader to meet Iran's Raisi to urge revival of deal

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart as Paris warns the clerical state that it will not get a better proposal to revive a nuclear accord. The Elysee Palace said Macron will meet President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York and with US President Joe Biden the next day.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Why the U.N. General Assembly lost its teeth

ACROSS THE POND — “Biden, other VIPs lie low as spotlight stays on late Queen,” by AP’s Darlene Superville in London. — WATCH: “World leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II at funeral, in 180 seconds”. — Washingtonian’s Sylvie McNamara went to The Queen Vic bar on...
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral

Donald Trump, who was not invited to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle, took a dig at Joe Biden mocking the president’s 14th-row seating assignment.“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday.He added: “In real estate, like in politics and in life, location is everything!”This comes after Mr Biden, over the weekend, said that the FBI’s discovery of top-secret documents at Mar-a-Lago in August raised concerns that sensitive data was compromised by Mr Trump holding onto hundreds of documents, and called it “irresponsible”.Mr...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down DeSantis’ migrant stunt

HAPPENING TONIGHT — DONALD TRUMP is set to stump for Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. VANCE in Youngstown tonight. (More from the Cincinnati Enquirer) — “In Ohio, Vance scrambles to ramp up campaign after mounting GOP criticism,” by WaPo’s Annie Linksey from Ottawa, Ohio. — “Rally With...
POLITICO

Here’s what FARA experts will be watching during the Barrack trial

WHAT FARA EXPERTS WILL BE LOOKING FOR IN THE BARRACK TRIAL: Ahead of this week’s trial on foreign agent charges for former Trump campaign adviser and real estate investor Tom Barrack and his former aide Matthew Grimes, PI spoke with around a half dozen FARA experts to see what they’ll be keeping an eye out for as the trial progresses, with the future use of DOJ’s relatively new tool for prosecuting foreign influence cases potentially on the line.
POLITICO

Don’t expect a new FAA chief anytime soon

— A Los Angles search warrant has complicated the timeline for President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the FAA. — What’s next for freight rail workers after Thursday’s tentative agreement to avert a potential strike. — The new EV tax credit may well violate international trade rules,...
POLITICO

UNGA in the shadow of Russia and the Queen

Hello from New York and welcome to this year’s edition of POLITICO’s U.N. General Assembly newsletter!. This week Global Insider will publish daily, with Suzanne Lynch as co-author. The Global Insider podcast is also back with daily episodes starting Tuesday. For all our readers not in town, we...
Reuters

Indonesia parliament passes long-awaited data protection bill

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament passed into law on Tuesday a personal data protection bill that includes corporate fines and up to six years imprisonment for those found to have mishandled data in the world's fourth most populous country.
PC Gamer

Taiwan earthquake reminds us how vulnerable the world's chip supply really is

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake didn't disrupt production.. This time. Taiwan based semiconductor manufacturers reported no major damage after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the south eastern coast of Taiwan on September 18. The geology of Taiwan means it is highly vulnerable to earthquakes, and this latest one provides a reminder of how vulnerable a huge chunk (opens in new tab) of the world’s chip supply is.
