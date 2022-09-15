Read full article on original website
Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell on Loss to Eagles: 'I Put This One on Me'
O'Connell made it clear he wanted all the blame for the Vikings' disappointing loss to fall on his shoulders.
Breaking down Kirk Cousins’ ugly three-interception performance and what went wrong with Justin Jefferson
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins was a shell of himself in Week 2 against the Eagles, throwing three interceptions.
Jaguars Exit Week 2 Alone in First Place of AFC South
With the Titans, Colts and Texans all losing in Week 2, only the Jaguars are at the top of the AFC South standings.
