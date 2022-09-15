Read full article on original website
Robert Gans strikes deal lenders in long-running foreclosure dispute
Robert Gans has three months to pay off a group of creditors he’s accused of engaging in a “predatory scheme” to seize his potentially lucrative New York City real estate portfolio. In a Wednesday court filing, Gans said he has reached an agreement with his lenders, including...
Naftali tenant suffers blow in holdout battle
In the knock-down, drag-out fight at 215 West 84th Street, building owner Miki Naftali has the tenant blocking his condo project on the ropes. The holdout, Ahmet Ozsu, was rejected for emergency rent aid by the state. Approval would have protected him from eviction for up to a year, boosting his leverage to demand a seven-figure buyout from the developer.
Eklund-Gomes broker jumps to Corcoran
A top-performing agent from Douglas Elliman’s Eklund-Gomes Team has left the firm for Corcoran Group. Ryan Kaplan had over $100 million in sales volume last year on the team. The broker said he was recruited directly by CEO Pam Liebman for his new role, where he’ll be working out of the firm’s Upper West Side office.
Brooklyn luxury contracts bounce back with a bump in bargains
Activity returned to Brooklyn’s luxury market last week — at a discounted price. After hitting a slow couple of weeks around Labor Day weekend, 18 homes went into contract last week, according to Compass’ report of homes asking $2 million or more. The total is more than twice as many as the seven contracts reported the previous week and the 11 in the wee days of August.
Nicole Kushner Meyer lists Lenox Hill co-op for $12M
Kushner Companies may be buying big in North Jersey and South Florida, but its top brass is selling in Manhattan. Nicole Kushner Meyer and her husband, Observer Media chairman Joseph Meyer, have listed their Lenox Hill co-op at 812 Park Avenue for $11.5 million. The couple purchased the home in 2013 for $8.5 million, records show.
Stephen Ross’ Related swoops in on Nate Paul’s South Congress site
One of the largest landlords in New York City may have just nabbed a prime Austin property from Nate Paul’s World Class Holdings. Stephen Ross’ Related Companies appears to have turned the trick on a six-acre South Congress Avenue parcel that was subject to a bankruptcy auction, the Dallas Business Journal reports.
Gary Barnett retracts lawsuit after partners show receipts
In the brouhaha between Gary Barnett and two business partners, the partners had the last ha-ha. The Extell Development founder discontinued a lawsuit he had filed against Yoel Weber and Yoel Leonorovitz after their attorneys disproved the allegations with a series of emails. Barnett had alleged that he was never told about a $6 million sale of two Brooklyn properties they had bought together.
