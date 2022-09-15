ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnes: ‘Sly as a fox’ comes to mind

Believe it or not, $250 can still buy quite a bit of happiness in Happy Valley. A nice dinner for two in the village (provided you only have one glass of wine each and no dessert) or a round of golf for four at the Vail Golf Course (provided you tee off after 3 p.m. and can finish 18 holes before dark).
Avon launches inaugural Heart and Soul music festival Saturday

The Town of Avon is closing out a full summer of outdoor concerts with the launch of a brand new music festival at Nottingham Park, with free admission for all. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Heart and Soul Music Festival will be taking place from 4-9 p.m. featuring two reggae artists, a number of food and beverage vendors and an atmosphere enhanced by light, laser and video art installations.
BBC podcast reexamines Vail arson, tells new version of 1998 events

Vail locals listening to the BBC’s new podcast “Burn Wild” might be surprised to hear the version of events described by Chelsea Gerlach and narrator Leah Sottile. The podcast debuted Sept. 6 and reexamines the October 1998 arson on Vail Mountain, famously described by the FBI as “the worst act of eco-terrorism in the United States.”
Dream comes true for young Avalanche fan during alumni weekend in Vail

The Avalanche Alumni Weekend was not only a big weekend that raised funds for youth hockey in the Vail Valley but also raised the spirits of one hockey fan, Jordan Cox. Jordan, or “Jordy,” as he’s better known by family and friends, had a chance to experience learning so much about the sport he loves from players he admires. The alumni weekend brought in several of those players, who used to suit up night after night, to Dobson Arena in Vail. Clinics were held with the Avs Alumni and the Vail Mountaineer Youth Hockey Club during the day, and even though Jordy doesn’t play for the Mountaineers, he got a special invite.
Light and color — the allure of contemporary glass

Glass is unlike any other medium: Its ability to absorb and reflect light makes it an ever-changing opportunity to integrate both natural and artificial light into visually stimulating, artistic pieces. Evolution of glass. Historically, colored or textured glass had to be functional, mostly utilized in stained glass windows and vessels....
Off Piste Aquatics escapes from Alcatraz

On the night of June 12, 1962, Clarence and John Anglin and Frank Morris escaped from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary and swam across San Francisco Bay, never to be seen or heard from again. Sixty years later, seven members of Vail’s Off Piste Aquatics masters swim team — Katie Glenn, Karl Edgerton, Kate Allan, Joey Roberts, Heather Gilmartin, Margaret Ritz and Kate Power — replicated the 1.5-mile open-water swim across San Francisco Bay in the 2022 Sharkfest Swim on Aug. 7.
Obituary: Anthony “Tony” Davis

Better known as Tony, a man of stature with an infectious smile, one that could make you feel seen and adored for just being you. His hugs were a warm embrace and his handshakes were hardy and firm.. Tony never knew a stranger and if they were a stranger, they weren’t for very long. He was inclusive of all people from all walks of life. He shared in laughter that was usually brought on by a dirty joke or two.
Drummer Brian Loftus doing OK after collapsing on stage at Ford Amphitheater in Vail

Drummer Brian Loftus says he’s thankful to be feeling fine after collapsing and being rushed off stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on Aug. 26. Loftus was playing with the Shakedown Family Band at one of the amphitheater’s final shows of the summer, a free community concert for locals. The event caused an early end to the show, leaving many to wonder what had happened.
Vail council to consider money for East Vail parcel

The Vail Town Council on Tuesday will consider the first reading of an ordinance to approve funding for the purchase of the East Vail Workforce Housing Subdivision, formerly known as Booth Heights. The ordinance, if approved, would authorize a supplemental budget appropriation. The ordinance will be considered at the evening...
Gypsum Creek Pool invites dogs to a Pool Paw-ty

As summer ends, Gypsum Creek Pool is preparing to close shop. However, before the pool is drained, Mountain Recreation is hosting an event – not for community members to enjoy, but rather, for their dogs. The Gypsum Creek Pool Paw-ty is scheduled for Sept. 17, and coordinators have lots planned for the canine attendees.
Curious Nature: You autumn know what is happening to our leaves

A kaleidoscope of colors are about to be unlocked as we transition into autumn; ocean-blue oregon-grape at our feet, bright red thimbleberries ripe for the picking, and hillsides of golden aspens await. Where would you guess we are in our fall color spectrum? Colorado State University predicts that we are...
Vail Valley’s winter lodging picture remains uncertain

Summer lodging is ending on a high note, but there’s still a good bit of uncertainty as guests begin to book their winter trips. The latest mountain resort region numbers from Destimetrics, part of the Business Intelligence division of Inntopia, show a strong August making up part of a summer-long decline in hotel occupancy from 2021. August reservations compared to 2021 actually declined by about 5%, but rate increases of a similar amount resulted in roughly flat revenue.
Salomone: Midge madness

Anglers on the Eagle River encounter both rainbow and brown trout feeding voraciously in anticipation of the lean winter months ahead. The cold, ice-covered waters will soon fill our rivers, but until then, the smorgasbord of insects available for trout is full. Terrestrials are a long-awaited angling experience fly fishers revel in yearly. But closer observation of the water leads anglers into a fit of midge madness.
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

