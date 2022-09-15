ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur man charged with theft, fleeing police

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgMdZ_0hx3Xmom00

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, a resident reported a vehicle theft from Towerview Street SW in Decatur on Wednesday, September 14.

Buc-ee’s to host ‘mass hiring event’ for Athens location

Officials said later that evening, the car was found. Officers tried to stop the car, but the driver fled and tried to escape officers. The vehicle eventually crashed at the intersection of Towerview Street SW and Morgan Avenue SW.

The driver, identified as Antonio Velasquez, 22, of Decatur, was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property, attempting to flee and elude, driving while suspended, driving on roadways designated for traffic, failure to stop at a stop sign, and speeding.

Velasquez was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $6,500 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Hartselle man facing trafficking charge

A Hartselle man is facing a drug trafficking charged following his arrest at a Decatur store on Saturday, Decatur police reported Monday morning. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck

ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH AT APPROXIMATELY 9:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE IN THE AREA OF ASHLEY DRIVE IN THE CORNELIUS LANDING SUBDIVISION. ONCE OFFICERS WERE ON SCENE, ALONG WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS FIRE DEPARTMENT AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL,...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
WAFF

Muscle Shoals woman killed in motorcycle wreck

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A 38-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Sept. 16. According to the Muscle Shoals Police Department, officers, medical personnel and members of the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to a wreck on Ashley Drive around 9:30 p.m. Cassandra Joy Seal was pronounced dead on the scene by the Colbert County Coroner.
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Property Crime#Decatur Police#Towerview Street Sw#Morgan Avenue Sw#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Manhunt underway in Jasper for 2 suspects potentially armed

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: As of 9:45 p.m., one suspect is in custody. Officers are still searching for another one. The Jasper Police Department is involved in a manhunt for two suspects who are potentially armed. According to JPD, the suspects are potentially armed in the area of Eagle’s Circle subdivision. Officers are asking […]
JASPER, AL
WAFF

Former HPD officer facing capital murder charge gets new attorney

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former Huntsville Police Department officer David McCoy has a new attorney after his previous attorney withdrew from the case. According to online court documents, attorney Brian Clark withdrew from the case because he will be the Assistant District Attorney in Lawrence County starting Nov. 1. The request to formally withdraw from the trial was submitted on Aug. 27.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in Somerville

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in Somerville Sunday. According to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident in the area of Dunn and Adams St. Upon arrival, deputies discovered someone who...
SOMERVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Albertville man leads Deputies on chase after stealing car, faces 9 charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Cunty Road 400 in the Lakeview Community. A homeowner saw 53-year-old John Oliver burglarizing an outbuilding and putting property into the victim’s car. Oliver fled the place where he committed the burglary and then stole a car from a neighbor.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. residents arrested for allegedly distributing purple fentanyl

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force discovered purple fentanyl and other drugs while executing a search warrant on Sept. 15. According to a Facebook post from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed at a residence on Kirkman St. in Florence. Agents discovered trafficking amounts of fentanyl powder, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills, marijuana and cocaine.
FLORENCE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 16, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession of drug paraphernalia. McClung, Brandon C; 39. disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. Miller, Holli D; 28. unlawful possession and receiving controlled substance. possession...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Athens man arrested for robberies in Decatur, Limestone County

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday morning the Morgan County E911 Center received a call of a robbery at Snacker’s gas station on 3030 Modaus Road SW. The cashier said she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man, later identified as Richard Fralix, 31, who left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy