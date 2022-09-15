Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
Dolphins’ McDaniel addresses injury, lineup change, Tua, more in Monday press conference
In the afterglow of an historic comeback win at Baltimore, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed several issues in his press briefing late Monday afternoon:
Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
247Sports
Miami football: Michael Irvin compares Mario Cristobal to 'early days' of Hurricanes' ascendance
The Mario Cristobal era at Miami reaches its first major speed bump Saturday with the No. 13 Hurricanes at Texas A&M. The No. 24 Aggies enter Week 3 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, after an upset loss to App State and have faced their fair share of struggles offensively, but they are favored by almost a touchdown. To Miami legend Michael Irvin, Saturday reminds him of Hurricanes games of yore.
NBC Sports
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers' Lance after season-ending injury
In the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Trey Lance laid on the grass of Levi's Stadium, staring at the sky and at the reality of his season-ending ankle injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hustled over to the 22-year-old quarterback, but couldn't muster many words.
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
NBC Sports
Lance out with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him as 49ers' QB
Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, and the 49ers' young quarterback quickly was ruled out by the team. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' former starting QB, replaced Lance. Lance suffered...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win
This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens will face off in a week two NFL matchup on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Dolphins-Ravens prediction and pick, laid out below. Miami pulled of a 20-7...
NBC Sports
Commanders suffer embarrassing loss in Detroit
DETROIT - The Commanders made it interesting in the second half but the damage from a completely inferior first half doomed Washington in its first loss of the season. Where Carson Wentz and the offense mounted somewhat of a second-half comeback, the defense refused to go along for the ride. Washington's defense has now given up 58 points through two games and does not at all seem ready to rebound from a bad 2021 season.
NBC Sports
49ers' Super Bowl odds increase after Lance's season-ending injury
Trey Lance's season-ending injury might not spell doom for the 49ers this season. After the second-year quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII actually went up. Our partners at...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NBC Sports
Whitner predicts 49ers will 'run the table' with Jimmy G at helm
The 49ers put themselves in the win column after Sunday’s 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks behind the unanticipated return of Jimmy Garoppolo. And if you ask Donte Whitner, the fun won’t stop there. The NBC Sports Bay Area analyst gave a shocking prediction for the latest edition...
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to the “Big Easy” to take on the New Orleans Saints in an intense NFC South divisional showdown. It’s time to get wild as we dive into our NFL odds series and make a Buccaneers-Saints prediction and pick. The Bucs defeated the...
NBC Sports
Report: Tom Brady will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year. Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then...
NBC Sports
How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 3
The Washington Commanders couldn’t pull off a second comeback win in as many weeks. After falling behind 22-0 to the Lions on Sunday, the Commanders put up 27 second-half points. But even that wasn’t enough for Washington to overcome its downright ugly first half, losing by a score of 36-27 in Detroit.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Never did you think we’d have that many balls thrown over our head
The Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 35-14 after quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. At that point, it seemed unfathomable that the Dolphins would make the game competitive — let alone win it. But Miami scored three touchdowns to tie the game with 5:19 remaining in...
NBC Sports
Twitter resurrects ironic 2021 Shanahan quote after Lance injury
In the aftermath of Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury, opinions are flying on whether 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did the right thing by having the quarterback run the ball in the first quarter. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and NFL Twitter was quick to dig up old receipts of Shanahan's...
