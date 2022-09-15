Read full article on original website
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
A fan struck Kyler Murray in the face after Sunday’s overtime win
After the Cardinals managed to reverse a 20-0 deficit and beat the Raiders in overtime, Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray had a moment to remember. Via the Associated Press, someone at the game struck Murray in the face. A Las Vegas police spokesman confirmed to the AP that a battery complaint...
What Shanahan said to 49ers' Lance after season-ending injury
In the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Trey Lance laid on the grass of Levi's Stadium, staring at the sky and at the reality of his season-ending ankle injury. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hustled over to the 22-year-old quarterback, but couldn't muster many words.
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
Lance out with ankle injury; Jimmy G replaces him as 49ers' QB
Trey Lance was carted off the field with a right ankle injury late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium, and the 49ers' young quarterback quickly was ruled out by the team. Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' former starting QB, replaced Lance. Lance suffered...
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win
This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
49ers' Super Bowl odds increase after Lance's season-ending injury
Trey Lance's season-ending injury might not spell doom for the 49ers this season. After the second-year quarterback suffered a broken right ankle in San Francisco's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl LVII actually went up. Our partners at...
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Report: Tom Brady will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will continue to take plenty of personal time this year. Brady took Wednesday off from practice this week and will take every Wednesday off for the rest of the season, according to NFL Network. This news comes after an offseason in which Brady retired and then...
Twitter resurrects ironic 2021 Shanahan quote after Lance injury
In the aftermath of Trey Lance's season-ending ankle injury, opinions are flying on whether 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan did the right thing by having the quarterback run the ball in the first quarter. Of course, hindsight is 20/20, and NFL Twitter was quick to dig up old receipts of Shanahan's...
John Harbaugh: Never did you think we’d have that many balls thrown over our head
The Ravens entered the fourth quarter with a 35-14 after quarterback Lamar Jackson’s 79-yard touchdown run. At that point, it seemed unfathomable that the Dolphins would make the game competitive — let alone win it. But Miami scored three touchdowns to tie the game with 5:19 remaining in...
49ers team doctor expects Trey Lance to recover in time for “full return” in 2023
Trey Lance‘s season is finished after only two games. He played 16 snaps Sunday, fracturing his right ankle on a running play. The 49ers quarterback underwent surgery Monday morning, the team announced. “Surgery was performed at Stanford Hospital and repaired two injuries to Lance’s ankle, a fibula fracture and...
Mr. Relevant: Purdy prepared to start should 49ers need him
Should Mr. Irrelevant need to become relevant this season, the rookie quarterback is ready. Brock Purdy now is next in line on the 49ers’ depth chart as QB2 after starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium.
Pete Carroll: Trick play was “a really cool play to call” but I should’ve called timeout to stop it
The Seahawks ran one of the weirdest plays of the year in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, a play on which running back DeeJay Dallas took the snap and promptly threw an interception. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s explanation of the play won’t do much to satisfy Seahawks fans.
Steelers made a glaring mistake on Olszewski's muffed punt vs. Pats
Gunner Olszewski was understandably hard on himself after making a critical mistake in the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. But he wasn't the only Steeler to blame on that play. Olszewski muffed a punt midway through the third quarter, allowing Patriots special-teamer Brenden Schooler to...
Jimmy G replaces Lance, makes immediate impact vs. Seahawks
After 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in front of a stunned Levi’s Stadium crowd, his backup Jimmy Garoppolo came into the game. And the veteran signal-caller immediately went to work, despite the...
Rivera explains decision to go for 2-point conversion down 8
An interesting moment happened after Antonio Gibson plowed his way into the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Washington Commanders' eventual 36-27 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Gibson’s TD cut the Lion’s lead to 29-21 and, pending an extra point, the Commanders would’ve clawed their way back...
Shanahan forcefully defends play-call on Lance's injury
SANTA CLARA -- Trey Lance's 2022 season officially has come to an end after five quarters of play. The 49ers' starting quarterback sustained a broken right ankle with 2:33 remaining in the first quarter Sunday at Levi's Stadium in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After minutes of laying...
Jimmy G recalls moment Shanahan opened door to remain a 49er
It’s truly an outcome not many -- and perhaps no one -- saw coming. After taking a pay cut to remain with the 49ers as their backup quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back under center on Sunday when starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The veteran signal-caller...
