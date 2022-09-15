Budweiser World Cup commercial features Neymar, Sterling and Messi

The major World Cup sponsors are beginning to release their commercials for the tournament, and Budweiser certainly brought out some serious star power for their spot.

Neymar, Lionel Messi and Raheem Sterling star in the beer’s “The World is Yours to Take” campaign, with the commercial focusing on the three stars in the tunnel getting set to take the field.

Tears for Fears provide the soundtrack with a remix of their 1985 smash hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

“As sponsor of the FIFA World Cup for more than 30 years, we wanted to capture the infectious global energy of football fans everywhere to encourage people to find the conviction to go for greatness, no matter what the journey to get there might look like,” said Budweiser’s Global Vice President of Marketing Todd Allen.

“Determination to overcome challenges in the name of achieving greatness, like we’ve seen countless times from Messi, Neymar Jr., and Sterling, is an inspiration to us and to fans around the world. We hope our new campaign reminds fans that no matter what stands in your way, the world is yours to take.”

Watch Budweiser’s World Cup commercial

