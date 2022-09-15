Read full article on original website
elusive one
4d ago
Yeah, and they'll even supply you with a generator so when your electric wizz bang fizzles, you can fire up the generator and recharge it.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Australian miner Fortescue reveals $6.2 billion carbon plan
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group announced on Tuesday a $6.2 billion plan to eliminate fossil fuels and carbon emissions from its operations by the end of the decade. The world’s fourth-largest iron ore producer expects to save $818 million a year from 2030 based on current prices of diesel, gas and carbon credits, said a Fortescue statement to the Australian Securities Exchange. Most of the spending is planned for 2024-28. It includes an additional 2-to-3 gigawatts of renewable energy generation and battery storage as well as a green mining fleet of trucks and trains. The target by 2030 of “real zero terrestrial emissions” -- no fossil fuels and with only temporary, if any, offsets -- would prevent 3 million metric tons (3.3 million U.S. tons) of carbon dioxide-equivalent greenhouse gas emissions a year.
Farm and food investors face $150 billion loss on climate change - report
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new report.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 15