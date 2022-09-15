Read full article on original website
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Lanes reopen following crash involving 2 semi-trucks: ALEA
UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): The left lane of I-65 has reopened, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A crash involving two semis has closed one lane of Interstate 65, according to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened Monday, Sept. 19 at I-65 near the […]
1st responders pull person from vehicle, crash on I-65 near Sam’s Club
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A busy day for Mobile first responders. Crews responded to a crash on the I-65 Service Road near Sam’s Club just after noon on Sunday, Sept. 18. First responders from MFRD and the Mobile Police Department blocked the roadway to help. A car crashed into a ditch between the service road […]
WEAR
Blind Escambia County woman concerned with road safety
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
Multi-car crash causes vehicle fire on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A multi-vehicle crash and a vehicle fire caused all lanes to be closed on I-10 westbound near Grand Bay for more than an hour Saturday morning, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A crash involving multiple cars occurred at around 5:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 on […]
Milton homeowner shoots suspicious person in backyard: Police
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Milton Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that took place on Sept. 18. According to officials, officers were sent to the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive, near Park Avenue northwest, after they received reports about a suspicious person. Officers said a man was confronted […]
utv44.com
Coast Guard plane makes emergency landing at Mobile Regional Airport
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Coast Guard Search and Rescue plane had to make an emergency landing Monday morning at Bates Field. The airplane was on a routine mission when the pilot noticed smoke in the cockpit. Coast Guard officials tell NBC 15 the crew was able to secure...
Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin. Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
WEAR
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Santa Rosa County Friday afternoon. A motorcyclist was traveling along a clay road when he went down, landing “face down on the roadway,” according to a news release from the FHP. The motorcyclist died from […]
WEAR
66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Milton Police Dept. responds to backyard shooting
On Sept. 18, at approximately 6:50 p.m., Milton Police Department officers responded to a suspicious person complaint in the 5500 block of Dogwood Drive in Milton. Police found a man lying on the ground who was shot by a homeowner after allegedly charging the man. The man who was shot is in critical condition at an area hospital.
WEAR
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
WEAR
Residents battle over road access for borrow pit in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is a road access battle shaping up in Santa Rosa County this week. A businessman wants to open a borrow pit in the Chumuckla Community on property at the end of Daybreak Lane just off of Chumuckla Highway. The trouble is, residents who live...
niceville.com
Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, John Sims Parkway, U.S. 98
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east and...
niceville.com
Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Valparaiso man is accused of pointing a gun at partygoers in Walton County, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Over the weekend, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said it was called to a home on Margaret Boulevard in DeFuniak Springs after a 9-1-1 call about a man pointing a gun at partygoers.
WEAR
Thief steals maintenance gear from historic Pensacola Cemetery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cemetery is forced to replace much of their maintenance gear after a burglary took place. An email sent to friends of St. John's Cemetery says thieves struck the grounds last weekend. The historic cemetery spans ten blocks between G Street and L Street. Representatives say,...
WEAR
Family honors man's death with balloon release in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of the man killed in Wednesday's shooting at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments held a balloon release to honor his memory. The Escambia County Sheriff's office says they found 40-year-old Laderik Fountain outside the door of an apartment. The medical examiner's office confirmed that he...
Mobile man shot several times during argument at home
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot three times during an argument at a Sweetwater Drive home early Monday morning. MCSO said they also found drugs and paraphernalia at the house. MCSO said the victim identified the shooter as Patrick Picardy, and told MCSO that Picady shot him […]
