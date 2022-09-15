Scottsdale mayor hosts Israeli delegation
Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega hosted a delegation of political and governmental advisers from Israel on Sept. 12.
The group of four advisers visited Scottsdale to gain a better understanding of local government in the United States, according to a press release.
Mayor Ortega frequently hosts delegations from around the world in partnership with the State Department and Global Ties Arizona, which is a council for international exchange.
In addition to the Israeli delegation, Mayor Ortega also hosted international mayors from a variety of countries earlier this year including mayors from Italy, Botswana, Gambia, Kosovo, and South Africa.
