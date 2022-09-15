Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Still Few Details On Downtown Drive-By Shooting
Few new details have emerged yet about an apparent drive-by shooting near two busy downtown Springfield bars Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital. Some witness accounts indicated 20 or more shots were fired on Washington between 4th and 5th Streets around 1am Sunday. Police were patrolling in the area and responded quickly to the scene, finding one injured victim and a number of vehicles struck by bullets. A second victim later turned up at a Springfield hospital. Neither man’s wounds are considered life-threatening.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
Shooting outside of Springfield bar leaves two injured
Editors Note: A previous version of this story showed pictures of damage to the outside of the bar, Clique. The window was broken long before the shooting and was not caused by the shooting. The picture has been removed. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting outside of a bar in Springfield left two people in […]
Man arrested after multiple traffic violations
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Petersburg man was arrested after multiple traffic violations, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Hollis confirmed. According to police, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol Friday night on eastbound IL-123 when he saw a red Ford approaching him from the rear at a high speed. The driver […]
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Death Ruled Accidental
Montgomery County officials have released more information on a story from last week. On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. The Litchfield Police Department also responded and assisted at the scene.
wdbr.com
Man indicted on murder for hire charges
Last Friday a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted 49 year old Robert Tarr of Collinsville on two counts of Solicitation of Murder for Hire. Tarr is currently in custody at the Montgomery County Jail and charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder from an incident in which he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and shot a friend of hers on November of 2021.
aledotimesrecord.com
A fight, a fire, then 2 people dead; neighbors recount the hours before lives changed
Close to a week after a home was set on fire and a couple who lived nearby shot dead, neighbors are trying to come to terms with the unthinkable. The mayhem that escalated over hours began with a family quarrel. According to Springfield Police, Mark Crites Jr. fought with his brother about 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, then poured gasoline throughout their Genoa Drive home, set it ablaze, and fled.
Police: Thief steals credit cards, makes purchases
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a theft suspect. Springfield Police say the thief is wanted for a theft and burglary to a motor vehicle. It happened September 7 at Ahh Yoga. That’s 2201 West White Oaks Drive. The victim says they had several items taken from their vehicle — including […]
wcbu.org
Man killed in Krause Road crash
Peoria County Sheriff's Police said a 20-year old man died in a crash early Sunday morning. The single-vehicle incident happened about 1 a.m. Deputies said the man was ejected from the vehicle when it left the southbound lane in the 16000 block of Krause Road. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
wdbr.com
Teen dies from accidental gunshot
The Montgomery County Sheriffs Office says a 14 year old juvenile from Litchfield has died of an accidental gunshot wound. On Saturday, September 10th around 3:00pm , Deputies responded to a 911 call from rural Litchfield. When officers arrived they located 14 year old Austin Robinson of Waggoner, who was...
wlds.com
Man Extricated From Vehicle After High Speed Crash Running From Police in Menard County
A Petersburg man had to be rushed to an area hospital after his vehicle crashed in rural Menard County after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:50PM Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol eastbound on Illinois Route 123 west of Five Points Street, about 2 miles east of Tallula, when the deputy observed another vehicle approaching from the rear of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.
WTAX
15 year old stabbed by mother
A 15-year-old Springfield boy is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his mother. According to our news partners at WAND-TV a 43-year old woman stabbed her son in the neck Friday evening. The boy is expected to survive. Officers have not released the name of the...
Police investigating false school shooting report
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating after they said they received a false a report of a shooting inside Springfield High School. Official said dispatch received a call around 1:15 p.m. saying a shooting had occurred inside the school. When called, the School Safety Officer said there had not been a shooting there. […]
wlds.com
Weather Related Closings
Jacksonville School District 117’s Central Office,. Transitional Adult Program (T.A.P.) on Jacksonville’s Downtown Square,. Morgan County Health Department all services cancelled. Phones currently unavailable. Jacksonville Post Office. Walgreens at Main and Morton.
wlds.com
Early Morning Storms Damage Buildings, Trees, Knock Out Power Throughout the Area
Two rounds of severe weather left their mark on West Central Illinois this morning. A round came through shortly after 1AM, dumping more than 2 inches of rain, 60+ mile per hour winds, and dime to quarter size hail. Multiple reports of downed trees, power lines, and damages to Downtown Jacksonville business facades were reported.
newschannel20.com
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
thebengilpost.com
Springfield murder suspect captured in Benld on Monday by Gillespie Police
A suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide that took place on Sunday in Springfield was taken into custody without incident on Monday in Benld by Gillespie Police Department. Mark N. Crites Jr., 23, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and residential arson. His...
Severe storm tears up Jacksonville trees
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Scattered branches and torn up trees littered Jacksonville Monday after rain and wind rolled through the area overnight. “About 1:30 this morning, we started getting calls from most of the central to the south part of Jacksonville and including South Jacksonville, trees down, limbs down, numerous locations, too many to even […]
wgel.com
Waggoner Teen Dies From Gunshot Wound
On Saturday, September 10, at approximately 3:02 PM, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on private property located in rural Litchfield. When deputies arrived, they located a 14 year old male suffering from a single gunshot wound. The...
newschannel20.com
2 local businesses broken into
Biscuit + Brunch and The Salted Lemon-Market & Creamy were broken into on Tuesday night. On a Facebook post Biscuit + Brunch said the only thing that went missing from their store was their safe and register. No staff was present at the time of the break-in. Both stores will...
