Randolph County, NC

Randolph County sex offender accused of possessing ‘sexual material,’ talking to girl under 18

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY (WGHP) — A registered sex offender has been charged with a felony probation violation, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 24, the RCSO says they received information that Christopher Wilder Gore, 45, a registered sex offender, possessed “sexual material” on electronic devices following a search.

Investigators also say that Gore was in a chat conversation with a girl believed to be under the age of 18.

A Sex Offender Registry Detective responded to the scene and seized Gore’s electronic devices for further investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Division.

Gore was taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center and was denied bond. He made an appearance in the Randolph County District Court on Aug. 25.

Gore was convicted of an indecent liberties charge in Forsyth County in 2018, according to the North Carolina Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry. He served a nearly 11-month sentence from July 2018 through June 2019.

Investigators say that more charges could be forthcoming against Gore.

The investigation is active and ongoing, there is no further information available at this time.

