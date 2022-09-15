Read full article on original website
Real Ranger: George Erickson
George Erickson has done quite a bit in his long life. The 89-year old is a retired dentist, passionate pilot, published author, and philanthropist. He also loves tennis. So much so, that when he and his beloved wife Sally moved to Virginia, he spearheaded the fundraising for an indoor tennis facility.
Duluth’s “Floating House”
Since being featured on, Zillow Gone Wild, this one of a kind home has caused quite the stir. It has been known as the “Erickson House” this mid-century modern home was built in 1959 on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
Meet the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor
The Minnesota State Auditor’s race is probably one of the lesser-known ones on the ballot this midterm election cycle. Incumbent Julie Blaha (DFL) is running for re-election. Ryan Wilson (R) is hoping to unseat her. Blaha was first elected in 2018. She said the role is about protecting people’s...
UW-Superior named an age-friendly university
Meeting educational goals for anyone at any age is a priority for the University of Wisconsin-Superior. And they’re being recognized for their inclusion of older learners. UWS has recently been named a member of the Age-Friendly University (AFU) Global Network led by Dublin City University and endorsed by the Academy for Gerontology in Higher Education (AGHE).
Hermantown undergoing rezoning current commercial and residential lots
Hermantown’s city council meeting met Monday night, one of the main issues being rezoning of current commercial property. A landscaping company, is currently using the property. It was home to Engwalls, a greenhouse and greenery center, on 4747 Hermantown Rd. The rezoning plan will change the existing commercial property...
Cirrus investing in former AAR building to create Duluth Innovation Center
Big plans ahead for Cirrus Aircraft. They are investing in the former AAR building, and will turn it into their Duluth Innovation Center. It’s where their engineers will develop the next generation of Cirrus aircraft. The company will be hiring 80 additional engineers over the next three years. They...
Work to be done on multiple parking lots in Duluth, including Bayfront Festival Park
The City of Duluth Park Maintenance Division will be completing work on parking lot repairs in and around Bayfront Festival Park, and additional parks in Duluth. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 20 through Friday, September 23. Crews will be repairing and striping at multiple parking lots weather permitting, according to City officials.
Knowing the risk factors, can help reverse Prediabetes
According to the CDC, about 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes. That’s 1 in 10 people. And when it comes to prediabetes, it’s around 4 in 10 people. In short, diabetes affects an astounding number of people, but there are things we can do. Kelli Timmersman, the Director...
Kentucky school shooter seeks parole in high-stakes hearing
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and wounded five more in a school shooting 25 years ago will go before the state parole board on Tuesday in a high-stakes hearing that could see him released or denied the chance to ever leave prison. Michael...
Youngkin administration recasts transgender student policies
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration has rewritten Virginia’s model policies for the treatment of transgender students, issuing guidance for school divisions that would roll back some accommodations and tighten parental notification requirements. The new model policies from the Virginia Department of Education, which...
Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm sweeping north through the Bering Strait on Saturday caused widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water moved some homes off their foundations, and one house in...
Brandon Weatherz: Warmth begins the week, but doesn’t stick around
The week ahead begins warm with temps around 10 degrees above normal. These warmer conditions linger through Tuesday, then highs fall into 50s and 60s starting Wednesday and continue each day through the weekend. There will be a few opportunities for rain in the coming days, but each is rather...
Lake Superior Art Glass sharing the art of glass blowing in Canal Park
When strolling down Canal Park, you may see the glass blowers from Lake Superior Art Glass hard at work making so pretty cool things. Lake Superior Art Glass has been crafting for a total of 10 years making things like wine glasses, sculptures, anything you can think of. General Manager...
UMD women’s hockey using underdog mentality ahead of season
In just five days the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey season will begin. With the puck set to officially drop on their season opener this Saturday. The National Champion runners-up from a year ago are looking to stay true to their values and underdog mentality this season.
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation...
UMD men’s hockey ranks 5th in preseason poll
The USCHO Division I men’s hockey preseason poll was released on Monday. The UMD men’s hockey team ranked fifth nationally, along with three other Minnesota schools. Denver, the defending NCAA champion took the top spot. Minnesota came in at No. 2 and Minnesota State at No. 3. For...
UMD volleyball wins 12th game of season
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team were looking to stay undefeated this season, hosting Northern State on Saturday. UMD recorded 43 total kills, 8 aces, and 13 blocks in the 3-0 win. The team turns their attention to Augustana next Friday at 6:00 p.m. Around The Web. Ads...
Fall Festival Fun: Chester Bowl
Fall is near and that means the annual Fall Fest. Fall Fest at Chester Bowl is all about building community with friends and neighbors in the park. The annual regional craft event had people out in the community enjoying: music, food, crafts, locally grown fresh produce, vendors, and informational booths about local programs.
‘Cirque Italia Water Circus’ returns to the Miller Hill Mall
Cirque Italia, the world-renowned Italian entertainment company is bringing their outstanding performance, “Water Circus Silver” from September 22 – 25 at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth. There are seven show times to choose from. These talented entertainers bring a traveling stage holds 35,000 gallons of water.
Justin Liles: Summery start to week, First frost coming.
Well I hope you are ready! This week we are going to see temperatures near 80°F to start of the week and by Thursday morning, frost is likely along with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is a huge temperature swing. There are several chance for light rain this week too. The first chance is tonight as an area of high pressure leaves southern Wisconsin and puts us in southerly flow.
