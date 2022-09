NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is now making national headlines and not in a good way. The city has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of the country. “The barometer that many jurisdictions use to measure how effective their law enforcement is and how safe their city is, is the homicide rate,” Metropolitan Crime Commission President Rafael Goyeneche said. “So, what you don’t want to be, you don’t want to be in the top 10.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO