Is the debt really yours? How to handle medical debt collection calls.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you’ve ever been contacted by a collection agency over medical debt, you’re not alone. Over 40 million people have unpaid medical bills sent to collections. And get this: Almost half of those bills have at least one error. Before you make any payments,...
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
TODAY.com
North Carolina man uses telemarketer settlement money to open bar called ‘The Wrong Number’
What started as answering telemarketing phone calls turned into becoming a bar owner. Like many people at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omar Khouri was stuck at his Winston Salem, North Carolina, home. During that time, he received several telemarketing phone calls and decided to answer them, asking questions to find out who the people and companies behind the calls were.
Amazon closing, canceling, delaying fulfillment centers nationwide
A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro, North Carolina, is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported.
New or Used Cars: The Federal Trade Commission is proposing guidelines for dealers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Buying a new or used car is a major purchase, often costing tens of thousands of dollars. And navigating the sales process can be tricky and frustrating. New rules proposed by the Federal Trade Commission could be coming to help consumers, but until then, the experts at Consumer Reports have some tips on how to avoid some common car buying mistakes.
Durham man fires gun at police after a traffic stop turned into a chase in Eden
EDEN, N.C. — A Durham man lead police on a 20-mile chase in Eden early Sunday morning. Around 12:59 a.m. the Eden Police Department was conducting a license checking station on North Van Buren Road at the intersection of Cox Street and Aiken Road. That's when a vehicle traveling...
WITN
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
Missing Greensboro woman found safe, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert that was issued for a 72-year-old woman has been cancelled. Police said a woman who went missing Saturday was found safe. They described her as 5 feet 1 inch tall, with blue eyes and wearing glasses. If you have any information about their...
Amazon shutters Durham warehouse, says it will relocate jobs
The facility in east Durham was the city’s first Amazon delivery center.
alamancenews.com
Avoid Court Square in Graham in middle of Sat., Mon. nights
The milling and paving of the Main Street area in Graham is now concentrated around the Historic Court House and Court Square in downtown Graham. Cars will be detoured around the area where both NC 49 and NC 87 run through the area. Tonight beginning at 10:00 p.m. until 6:00...
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Disappear the women closest to you': Threat to judge means former Greensboro coach will serve extra time
GREENSBORO — A former Northern Guilford High School basketball coach and Greensboro businessman will serve an extra year and three months in prison after pleading guilty to mailing a threatening letter to a judge while behind bars, federal officials said this week. Stan Kowalewski was previously convicted on 22...
Greensboro Police launch new survey to get community feedback
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is launching a new community survey, aiming to get feedback on safety and trust in the department. The new survey called "Blockwise" is a partnership with Zencity, a global technology company that works with hundreds of cities across the country. Greensboro is the first city in North Carolina and the first police department in the south to use this technology. It will appear through advertisements on mobile devices and takes under five minutes to complete. It will also be in English and Spanish, depending on what language the device is set to.
Woman, man under 20 found dead by men on ATVs in North Carolina, officials say
The bodies were discovered "just off a powerline easement" in western Orange County, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kitchen tools: What's old is new again, really!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all have those helpful tools in our kitchen that we reach for again and again; many have been around for decades. Tupperware and pressure-cookers, anyone? Consumer Reports looked at some tried and true gadgets, some with a modern twist, to see which ones really stand the test of time.
Shots fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro. School officials said shots are ongoing. Officials said if you are near Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. WFMY is working to...
2 men hospitalized following shooting in Elon
ELON, N.C. — Two men have been taken to the hospital after one was shot in the face and the other was shot in the chest in Elon. Elon police said the shooting happened this past Saturday at around 8 p.m. on East Haggard Avenue. Police found the two...
WBTV
Thomas and Friends coming to NC Transportation Museum in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From The NC Transportation Museum: Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to town for a limited time and will be hosting events at the N.C. Transportation Museum on September 23-25 and September 30-October 2, 2022. Tickets are now available!. Day Out With Thomas™ is...
Man killed in shooting in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road on Sunday, according to the Salisbury Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to Old Wilkesboro Road after hearing reports about a shooting shortly before 1 a.m. At the scene, police said they found 27-year-old...
