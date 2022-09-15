Single-person plane crashes on northeastern county road

A small plane was crashed this morning off the Northeast County Road 1471.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue, fire rescue crews who arrived, found one person trapped inside the plane trapped.

The plane appeared to be upside down.

Fire rescue crews were able to free the person from the plane and quickly stabilize them.

The person was rushed to the hospital.

The cause of this incident is still under investigation.

