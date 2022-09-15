Watch live as Queen Elizabeth II’s committal service concludes at St George’s Chapel. King Charles III appeared to fight back tears as he stood in silence while an emotionally-charged chorus of “God Save the King” was sung at Windsor Castle.The late Queen was then lowered into the Royal Vault to conclude the service that followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.She will be buried in a private service later on Monday.Ahead of the committal, hundreds of dignitaries were in attendance for the Queen’s funeral in London, with presidents and prime ministers past and present among the 2,000-strong congregation.The funeral began...

