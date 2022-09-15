Read full article on original website
What Dan Lanning said about Oregon’s win over BYU, trip to Washington State
The Oregon Ducks are coming off a 41-20 win over BYU and are back in the top 20. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) travel to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX). Oregon coach Dan Lanning held his weekly news conference Monday night to review UO’s win and look ahead to Saturday’s Pac-12 opening matchup against the Cougars.
Oregon Ducks ‘hopeful’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe will play at Washington State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back on the field for this week’s game at Washington State. Cardwell and Flowe each went through pregame warmups and were in full uniform for last week’s win over BYU,...
Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave out for USC, not expected back ‘any time soon’
Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave, the team’s leading receiver through two games, will not play Saturday against USC at Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-6 fourth-year junior was injured against Fresno State on Sept. 10 during the Beavers’ final drive. Musgrave didn’t play last Saturday against Montana State.
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 4: Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Utah Utes are solid road favorites
There’s perfection on the scoreboard and perfection in the sportsbook. The Pac-12 has several teams that fit both categories. Five have undefeated records: Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Brandon Dorlus named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus earned his first weekly conference honor for his play in the team’s win over BYU. Dorlus had a career-high seven tackles, with 1.5 for loss, including half a sack, to help lead the Ducks to a 41-20 win. He was named Pac-12 co-defensive lineman of the week for the performance.
Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison looking like a No. 1 receiving threat, back to classes for the Beavers
Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks run defense off to best start since early 2019
Oregon’s run defense is off to its best start since the first half of the 2019 season. The No. 15 Ducks are allowing 97.7 rushing yards per game, fourth in the Pac-12 and 33rd nationally, after limiting BYU to just 61 yards on 24 carries during their 41-20 win on Saturday. It was BYU’s fewest rushing yards since Oct. 5, 2018 against Utah State (39) and Oregon’s lowest allowed since last year’s game against Washington.
What they’re saying nationally, in Provo after Oregon Ducks dominated BYU
No. 25 Oregon defeated No. 12 BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks improved to 2-1 entering Pac-12 play and picked up their largest win over a ranked team during the regular season since beating 51-27 at No. 20 Utah on Nov. 8, 2014. Here’s a roundup of...
Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night
The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU
The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
Historic start for Northwest schools, Oregon State braces for USC madness: 10 takeaways from Beavers’ 68-28 rout of Montana State
Oregon State wrapped up nonconference play Saturday night with a 68-28 win over Montana State at Providence Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the Beavers’ romp over the Bobcats:. 1. A Northwest uprising. Oregon State, Oregon, Washington State and Washington are a combined 11-1 through three games. The lone...
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ win over BYU
The Oregon Ducks defeated BYU 41-20 Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Here are 11 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (2-1) prepare to take on Washington State (3-0) at Martin Stadium on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX).
Oregon Ducks head to Washington State for first true road game of 2022: Sneak peek
The Oregon Ducks visit the Washington State Cougars Saturday afternoon at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Here’s a sneak peek:. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) vs. Washington State (3-0) When: Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. PT.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
Oregon Ducks open as touchdown favorites in Pac-12 opener at Washington State
The Oregon Ducks opened as touchdown favorites in their Pac-12 opener at Washington State. The No. 15 Ducks (2-1) opened as 6.5-point favorites against the Cougars (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m. PT, FOX) at Martin Stadium, according to VegasInsider.com. The line has since moved to 6. Oregon is 2-1 against...
What Kalani Sitake said after BYU lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 12 BYU lost to No. 25 Oregon, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalani Sitake recapped the Cougars’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sitake’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Obviously not the result we were looking for, but you have to give a...
Oregon State inches closer to Top 25, as votes increase after win over Montana State
Oregon State’s 3-0 start to the 2022 season has the attention of some national voters, but not enough to crack the Top 25 for the first time since 2013. Coming off Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State, the Beavers were among those receiving votes in the writers AP Top 25 and coaches polls.
Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe didn’t play against BYU due to minor injuries
Oregon running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe dressed but did not play in Saturday’s win over BYU due to injuries. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said Cardwell and Flowe, who each went through pregame warmups and were in full pads, were day-to-day with unspecified injuries leading up to UO’s 41-20 win over the Cougars.
Oregon softball announces fall 2022 schedule
The Oregon Ducks’ softball team will play a fall schedule that includes seven games over four dates at Jane Sanders Stadium. Each will feature a theme. The Ducks open fall ball on Oct. 9 with a doubleheader against Corban starting at 11 a.m. There will be a toy drive that day.
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat BYU
Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first ranked win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Well that was fun. That was a lot of fun with a special, special crowd. We knew that...
