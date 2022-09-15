ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The Oregonian

Oregon State football: Tre’Shaun Harrison looking like a No. 1 receiving threat, back to classes for the Beavers

Not since 2019 has Oregon State had a dedicated No. 1 receiver. But one is about to emerge in senior Tre’Shaun Harrison. Harrison caught eight passes for 133 yards and a touchdown during the first half of Saturday’s 68-28 win over Montana State. The kickstart to Harrison’s season came the previous week in the fourth quarter, when he led the Beavers with three big receptions — including a circus-like 17-yard touchdown play — to help rally OSU past Fresno State.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks run defense off to best start since early 2019

Oregon’s run defense is off to its best start since the first half of the 2019 season. The No. 15 Ducks are allowing 97.7 rushing yards per game, fourth in the Pac-12 and 33rd nationally, after limiting BYU to just 61 yards on 24 carries during their 41-20 win on Saturday. It was BYU’s fewest rushing yards since Oct. 5, 2018 against Utah State (39) and Oregon’s lowest allowed since last year’s game against Washington.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night

The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks move into top 20 of polls after beating BYU

The Oregon Ducks are back in the top 20 after beating BYU. The Ducks (2-1) are No. 15 with 593 points in the AP poll and No. 18 with 468 points in the AFCA coaches poll following their 41-20 win over the Cougars. That’s up from No. 25 with 89 points and No. 24 with 197 points last week, respectively.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

What Kalani Sitake said after BYU lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 12 BYU lost to No. 25 Oregon, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Kalani Sitake recapped the Cougars’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Sitake’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Obviously not the result we were looking for, but you have to give a...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe didn’t play against BYU due to minor injuries

Oregon running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe dressed but did not play in Saturday’s win over BYU due to injuries. Ducks coach Dan Lanning said Cardwell and Flowe, who each went through pregame warmups and were in full pads, were day-to-day with unspecified injuries leading up to UO’s 41-20 win over the Cougars.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon softball announces fall 2022 schedule

The Oregon Ducks’ softball team will play a fall schedule that includes seven games over four dates at Jane Sanders Stadium. Each will feature a theme. The Ducks open fall ball on Oct. 9 with a doubleheader against Corban starting at 11 a.m. There will be a toy drive that day.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks beat BYU

Oregon defeated BYU, 41-20, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ first ranked win of the season. Below is a transcript of Lanning’s postgame press conference. Opening Statement. “Well that was fun. That was a lot of fun with a special, special crowd. We knew that...
EUGENE, OR
