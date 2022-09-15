FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days of official summer will feel like it as the 80s will continue right through Wednesday. The sun will return and will help push temperatures well into the 80s and perhaps upper 80s on Wednesday. It will be mainly dry. Autumn officially arrives on Thursday and we will see the temperatures cooling off at that time. The upcoming weekend looks quite cool. There’s not much chance of rain this week.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO