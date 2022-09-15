Read full article on original website
Clearing out for Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After some overnight storms passing through the region, skies will clear as the day goes on. Monday will slowly become mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower or two is possible through Wednesday before a powerful cold front...
More warm weather ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The last few days of official summer will feel like it as the 80s will continue right through Wednesday. The sun will return and will help push temperatures well into the 80s and perhaps upper 80s on Wednesday. It will be mainly dry. Autumn officially arrives on Thursday and we will see the temperatures cooling off at that time. The upcoming weekend looks quite cool. There’s not much chance of rain this week.
Sunny Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather on this Saturday. That means lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. The beautiful weather will keep going tonight with the skies mainly clear with pleasantly cool temperatures. Sunday will be another nice day with a good amount of sunshine with temperatures well into the 80s. The next chance of rain will be late Sunday night in the early Monday before the sun returns Monday afternoon.
Rain and storms likely early Monday, big cool down coming
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The rest of Sunday evening should stay calm and dry with temperatures in the mid 70s this evening, but overnight we’re tracking our next chance for rain and storms. The timing of the system looks to be between about 1am to...
TRF: Director no longer with festival
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Justin Shurley is no longer with the Three Rivers Festival, John Nichter, board president confirmed today. Shurley was introduced this year as the new director of the long-running festival. Nichter stated that the festival had developed a staffing plan that “will improve...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl. Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near E Hiler Rd in Whitley County wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect, causing death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 24-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been charged with six counts of neglect of a dependent after a child in her care died. Court documents say police were called to an apartment on May 1 for reports of a child not breathing. First responders pronounced the child dead at the scene.
Junior Achievement’s Young Entrepreneur of the Month (September) – Unique In Him
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Braya Clouse is a senior doing what most seniors are doing right now., working on what’s next for their lives. Braya owns a clothing brand called ‘Unique In Him’. A faith based brand that encourages and uplifts those who wear it and those who read what’s being worn.
Woman pleads guilty to reckless homicide in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A Yoder woman charged with operating under the influence in a crash that left her husband dead earlier this year has entered a plea deal. Kaycee A. Reed was preliminarily charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and...
